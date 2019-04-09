Uber Jumps into electric scooters in Europe

You are here

This June 12, 2018, file photo shows the Uber app on a phone in New York. (AP)
  • Uber launched in Madrid its first electric kick scooter rental service in Europe through its subsidiary Jump
  • "Users in that capital have since today a new alternative to move around,” the statement said
MADRID: Global ride-hailing giant Uber on Tuesday launched in Madrid its first electric kick scooter rental service in Europe through its subsidiary Jump.
The company, which already offers a car-hailing service which competes with taxis in Madrid, said it distributed 566 of the electric scooters in the Spanish capital, where they will compete with a dockless electric bicycle sharing scheme.
People can locate a scooter via its app or maps and then ride it by paying a one euro unlocking fee plus riding costs of 0.12 euro per minute, it added in a statement.
“Uber picks Madrid for the first launch in Europe of Jump by Uber, its electric scooter service. Users in that capital have since today a new alternative to move around,” the statement said.
Madrid city hall has authorized a total of 22 companies to provide shared electric scooters, part of its push to encourage more environmentally-friendly forms of transportation. and cut air pollution. It will allow a maximum of 10,000 electric scooters to be distributed across the city of some 3.2 million residents.
Uber already provides electic scooters for rent in several cities in the United States.
Several European cities have in recent months introduced restrictions on the use of electric scooters to reduce the threat to pedestrians
Paris earlier this month introduced fines for riding on sidewalks with electric scooters while Barcelona, Spain’s second-largest city, has banned the use shared electric scooters.

  • The bank has been operating under a deferred prosecution agreement with US authorities since 2012, when it paid $667m for illegally moving millions through the US financial system
  • In a statement, Standard Chartered said it accepted full responsibility for the violations, the vast majority of which predated 2012 and none of which occurred after 2014
WASHINGTON: London-based Standard Chartered PLC has agreed to pay US and British authorities $1.1 billion over violations of sanctions on Iran and other countries, several government agencies said on Tuesday.
The penalty, which resolves an investigation that began some five years ago, was split between the US Department of Justice, the US Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the New York County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Department of Financial Services, and the Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
In a statement on Tuesday, Standard Chartered said it accepted full responsibility for the violations, the vast majority of which predated 2012 and none of which occurred after 2014. The bank said it had cooperated proactively and fully with the authorities’ investigations.
“The circumstances that led to today’s resolutions are completely unacceptable and not representative of the Standard Chartered I am proud to lead today,” Bill Winters, group chief executive, said in a statement.
The bank has been operating under a deferred prosecution agreement with US authorities since 2012, when it paid $667 million for illegally moving millions of dollars through the US financial system on behalf of customers in Iran, Sudan, Libya and Myanmar, formerly known as Burma.
The agreement has been extended numerous times, most recently for 10 days and set to expire on Wednesday.
Standard Chartered said in February it had set aside $900 million for the potential resolution of violations of US sanctions and foreign exchange trading. That sum also included the FCA penalty.

