Algerian interim president Bensalah committed to organizing free presidential elections

Abdelkader Bensalah, who was rejected by demonstrators right after he was named by parliament, made a national address on Algerian TV. (AFP)
  • Bensalah said he would consult with the political class and civil society
  • Bensalah was rejected by demonstrators right after he was named by parliament as Bouteflika's replacement
ALGIERS: Algeria's interim president, in a televised speech to the nation, promised on Tuesday to organise free elections within 90 days after weeks of protests that led to the resignation of leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika after 20 years in power.
Abdelkader Bensalah was rejected by demonstrators right after he was named by parliament to take charge during a volatile transition period after decades of autocratic rule.
"I am committed to organizing elections," he said.
The army was aligned with the constitution as a pathway out of the crisis, added Bensalah.
Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gaid Salah carefully managed Bouteflika's exit after declaring him unfit to stay in power and expressed support for protesters, who have put up little resistance to the military.
The military has been a kingmaker in Algerian politics for decades and is expected to help guide the potentially turbulent interim phase.
Bensalah said he would consult with the political class and civil society. A long-time ally of Bouteflika, who resigned last week, he is seen by protesters as part of an ageing and out-of-touch ruling elite that has dominated since independence from France in 1962.
Bensalah promised to "set a national and sovereign commission to secure fair elections" in an apparent bid to placate demonstrators demanding sweeping democratic reforms.
Mass protests have led to the disintegration of what has been described as the ruling elite's "fortress" - veterans of the war of independence against France, ruling party figures, businessmen, the army and labour unions.
They are unwilling to compromise on their demand for a new generation of leaders in the North African country, which has been slow to create jobs and improve living standards despite vast oil and natural gas resources.
The critical question is how Algeria's military - which has watched the unrest unfold from the sidelines - will react to Bensalah's appointment and any opposition that arises.

  • Trump on Monday said he had officially decided to include the IRGC on the US list of terrorist organizations
JEDDAH: Turkey and Qatar on Tuesday objected to US President Donald Trump’s decision to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.
“The United States issued this one-sided decision in the context of sanctions and pressure on Iran,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
“We do not support Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Syria, but no country can declare another country’s armed forces a terrorist organization. We also do not support unilateral decisions.” Such measures “would lead to instability in the region,” Cavusoglu said.
Al-Thani said disagreements over the Iranian army’s behavior, or that of any other army, should not be solved by imposing sanctions.
Trump on Monday said he had officially decided to include the IRGC on the US list of terrorist organizations, marking the first time that America formally labels another nation’s military as a terrorist group.
In response, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council decided to include the US Central Command, which is responsible for American military activities in the Middle East and Central Asia, on Iran’s list of terrorist organizations.

