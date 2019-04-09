You are here

  • Home
  • Pilgrims visit historical sites of Madinah
﻿

Pilgrims visit historical sites of Madinah

Pilgrims in both holy cities often take time to tour historical sites during their visit to Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Updated 09 April 2019
SPA
0

Pilgrims visit historical sites of Madinah

Updated 09 April 2019
SPA
0

MADINAH: Group 14 of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, toured the historical sites of Madinah.

225 pilgrims from 27 countries visited the Quba Mosque, the Cemetery of the Uhud Martyrs, Rumah Mountain, and the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, where they were introduced to the various stages of printing the Glorious Qur’an and received copies of the Mushaf as souvenirs.

Judge Mohammed Ibrahim Saleh from Lebanon thanked King Salman for providing all means for the success of “this historical visit,” as he said. Hajj Abdul Aziz Mohammed Ali Hassan from Egypt expressed his joy at achieving his “dream to visit the Holy sites thanks to King Salman,” while Sheikh Naeb Khan, professor of Shariah from Pakistan praised the efforts made by the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex in printing the Mushaf and distributing it all over the world. In addition, he expressed his joy to have had the opportunity to pray in Quba Mosque.

Topics: Madinah

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Islamabad to send 552 medics to Saudi Arabia to assist Pakistani Hajj pilgrims
Special 0
Pakistan
Saudi delegation in Pakistan to inspect immigration arrangements for pilgrims

Saudi tourist falls, drowns in Nile while taking selfie

The waterfall on the Victoria Nile, northern Uganda. (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 min 32 sec ago
AFP
0

Saudi tourist falls, drowns in Nile while taking selfie

  • The body has been recovered by the police marine unit and taken for post-mortem, says police
Updated 26 min 32 sec ago
AFP
0

KAMPALA: A Saudi tourist drowned after he slipped and fell into the River Nile while apparently attempting to take a selfie, police said Tuesday.
“The Saudi national was on a tour on Uganda. He drowned as he was taking a selfie on the River Nile and the water swept him away,” Uganda police spokeswoman Hellen Butoto told AFP.
“The body has been recovered by the police marine unit and taken for post-mortem.”
The tourist was with a group of friends visiting Kalagala Falls in central Uganda, a popular spot whose raging rapids are popular among kayakers, when the accident happened on Saturday.
“The tourist slipped because the surface is wet and he had leaned backwards to take a selfie of fast-running water in the background,” said Butoto.
She said his body was recovered some 10 kilometers (six miles) away on Tuesday.
A study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in 2018 found there had been 259 selfie deaths around the world over the previous six years.
The highest toll was in India, followed by Russia, United States and Pakistan.

Topics: kampala Uganda

Related

Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourists beat the ‘Trump slump’
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourist visa rules to be announced in 2 months

Latest updates

U.N. refugee chief warns New Zealand massacre the result of toxic politics, media
0
Airbnb will leave West Bank homes listed to settle suits
0
Not looking to reinstate family separation policy: Trump
0
Turkey, Qatar criticize US designation of IRGC as terror group
0
Saudi tourist falls, drowns in Nile while taking selfie
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.