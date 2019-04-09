You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Justice Ministry sets up electronic portal for courts
﻿

Saudi Justice Ministry sets up electronic portal for courts

Updated 09 April 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Justice Ministry sets up electronic portal for courts

Updated 09 April 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: The Ministry of Justice and ELM enterprise signed on Tuesday an agreement to establish an Experts Electronic Portal, which links judicial departments with accredited experts’ entities to reduce the duration of the litigation process, ensure transparency, and set up a unified and accredited record for experts.  

Walid bin Saud Al-Rushoud, vice minister of justice for digital transformation and information technology, said that the portal will serve courts in its consultancy requirements through an electronic window to communicate with expertise via simple interactive steps.

“The portal is set up on flexible bases to deal with digital services for courts to ensure credibility and quality of outputs for beneficiaries,” Al-Rushoud said.

Al-Rushoud signed the agreement on behalf of the Ministry of Justice, while Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Saad Al-Jadhai signed the agreement as CEO of ELM enterprise.

Last year, the ministry launched its electronic authentication service. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry improves digital integration
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry’s e-services speed up powers of attorney

Saudi tourist falls, drowns in Nile while taking selfie

The waterfall on the Victoria Nile, northern Uganda. (Shutterstock)
Updated 31 min 36 sec ago
AFP
0

Saudi tourist falls, drowns in Nile while taking selfie

  • The body has been recovered by the police marine unit and taken for post-mortem, says police
Updated 31 min 36 sec ago
AFP
0

KAMPALA: A Saudi tourist drowned after he slipped and fell into the River Nile while apparently attempting to take a selfie, police said Tuesday.
“The Saudi national was on a tour on Uganda. He drowned as he was taking a selfie on the River Nile and the water swept him away,” Uganda police spokeswoman Hellen Butoto told AFP.
“The body has been recovered by the police marine unit and taken for post-mortem.”
The tourist was with a group of friends visiting Kalagala Falls in central Uganda, a popular spot whose raging rapids are popular among kayakers, when the accident happened on Saturday.
“The tourist slipped because the surface is wet and he had leaned backwards to take a selfie of fast-running water in the background,” said Butoto.
She said his body was recovered some 10 kilometers (six miles) away on Tuesday.
A study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in 2018 found there had been 259 selfie deaths around the world over the previous six years.
The highest toll was in India, followed by Russia, United States and Pakistan.

Topics: kampala Uganda

Related

Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourists beat the ‘Trump slump’
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourist visa rules to be announced in 2 months

Latest updates

U.N. refugee chief warns New Zealand massacre the result of toxic politics, media
0
Airbnb will leave West Bank homes listed to settle suits
0
Not looking to reinstate family separation policy: Trump
0
Turkey, Qatar criticize US designation of IRGC as terror group
0
Saudi tourist falls, drowns in Nile while taking selfie
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.