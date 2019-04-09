Saudi Justice Ministry sets up electronic portal for courts

RIYADH: The Ministry of Justice and ELM enterprise signed on Tuesday an agreement to establish an Experts Electronic Portal, which links judicial departments with accredited experts’ entities to reduce the duration of the litigation process, ensure transparency, and set up a unified and accredited record for experts.

Walid bin Saud Al-Rushoud, vice minister of justice for digital transformation and information technology, said that the portal will serve courts in its consultancy requirements through an electronic window to communicate with expertise via simple interactive steps.

“The portal is set up on flexible bases to deal with digital services for courts to ensure credibility and quality of outputs for beneficiaries,” Al-Rushoud said.

Al-Rushoud signed the agreement on behalf of the Ministry of Justice, while Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Saad Al-Jadhai signed the agreement as CEO of ELM enterprise.

Last year, the ministry launched its electronic authentication service.