It’s Burj Al-Arab but not as you know it: Indian hotel replica a hit with tourist

A replica of the iconic Burj Al-Arab in the UAE is attracting tourists in a village in Phagwara, Punjab. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
Sanjay Kumar
NEW DELHI: Visitors to a luxury Indian farmhouse hotel might be forgiven for thinking they have landed in Dubai.
For the distinctive Koti village property in Phagwara in the northern Indian state of Punjab has been built to mirror the iconic Burj Al-Arab in the UAE.
The replica building, which is currently being renovated to house a restaurant, is the brainchild of architect and construction entrepreneur Rajinder Kumar and has become something of a tourist attraction in the area.
Kumar told Arab News that he came up with the idea after visiting Dubai in 2011-12. “I thought why not create the same design here as I’m an architect by profession and also do construction. I designed the whole edifice myself.”
It took him three years to construct the building. The real Burj Al-Arab stands more than 300 meters tall.
Tourist Mohan Lal said: “When I saw the building, I felt like I had reached Dubai. I will come back with my kids. There is nothing else like this in Punjab or India.”
Another visitor, Makhan Singh, from the Indian city of Jalandhar, said: “The rooms inside are good, and it is a very beautiful space. This is the pride of Punjab.”
Kumar said: “This area is a non-resident Indians (NRI) belt and many NRIs come here and like it. They take pictures of the interior and the outside and seem to really appreciate it.
“Some people have said that I might face legal problems (for copying the Burj Al-Arab design without permission) but I will deal with that if it happens.”
He added that there was a small replica of the Taj Mahal in Dubai which seemed to have been accepted without any problems.
Kumar has rented out the property to run it as a restaurant, which is expected to open in the next few months.

Topics: UAE tourist India Burj Al-Arab

Russia knows Mueller probe ‘gave birth to a mouse’: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds during a session of the International Arctic Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 9, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 13 min 17 sec ago
AP
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday mocked US special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Kremlin interference in the 2016 presidential election, saying “a mountain gave birth to a mouse.”
In his first comments since Mueller finished his probe, Putin sought to cast the 22-month investigation as a failure and disregarded the special counsel’s exposure of a Russian operation to put Donald Trump in the White House.
“It was clear for us from the start that it would end like this,” the Russian leader said as the Trump administration and Congress sparred over making Mueller’s still-confidential investigation report public.
Attorney General William Barr wrote in a summary of Mueller’s report that the special counsel found no evidence the Trump campaign “conspired or coordinated” with the Russian government to influence the election.
However, Mueller uncovered evidence of a Kremlin operation to interfere with the 2016 vote. He charged 12 Russian military intelligence officers with breaking into Democratic Party computers and the email accounts of officials with Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
Another indictment detailed Russia’s use of phony social media accounts to spread divisive rhetoric and to undermine the US political system.
Putin on Tuesday nevertheless repeated Moscow’s across-the-board disavowals of election meddling, with or without participation from the Trump campaign. He also reiterated that the Russian government had no contact with Trump when he visited Moscow as a businessman.
“We have been saying from the start that this notorious commission led by Mr. Mueller won’t find anything, because no one knows better than us: Russia has not meddled in any US election,” Putin said while attending an Arctic forum in St. Petersburg.
The Russian leader described allegations of collusion between Trump’s camp and Russia as “sheer nonsense aimed at a domestic audience and used for domestic political infighting in the United States.”
Mueller found numerous people associated with Trump were receptive to Russia’s help, but Barr’s summary said the special counsel didn’t find evidence of a criminal conspiracy in meetings and other contact between Russian and Trump campaign officials.
Putin alleged Trump’s political foes now were “searching for new pretexts” to undermine him.
“Those groups which are attacking the legitimately elected president, what are they doing?” Putin said. “They disagree with the choice of the American people and seek to reduce the results to zero.”
Putin’s rhetoric resembled Trump’s statements disparaging Democrats. Asked if he agreed with Trump’s description of the probe as a “witch hunt,” Putin said “President Trump knows better.”
At the same time, he insisted he wasn’t vouching for the US president with his comments on Mueller’s investigation.
“I’m not defending President Trump. We have plenty of disagreements,” Putin said. “His administration has introduced numerous sanctions against Russia, something we disagree with and will never accept.”
The Russian leader added that despite differences, Moscow and Washington have found some common ground on the conflict in Syria. Putin said he hoped the United States and Russia could focus on more areas of mutual interest, such as nuclear arms control, fighting terrorism and climate change.

Topics: President Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russian meddling in US election

