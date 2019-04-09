What We Are Reading Today: No Shadow of a Doubt by Daniel Kennefick

You are here

In 1919, British scientists led extraordinary expeditions to Brazil and Africa to test Albert Einstein’s revolutionary new theory of general relativity in what became the century’s most celebrated scientific experiment. 

The result ushered in a new era and made Einstein a global celebrity by confirming his dramatic prediction that the path of light rays would be bent by gravity. Today, Einstein’s theory is scientific fact. Yet the effort to “weigh light” by measuring the gravitational deflection of starlight during the May 29, 1919, solar eclipse has become clouded by myth and skepticism. Could Arthur Eddington and Frank Dyson have gotten the results they claimed? Did the pacifist Eddington falsify evidence to foster peace after a horrific war by validating the theory of a German antiwar campaigner? In No Shadow of a Doubt, Daniel Kennefick provides definitive answers by offering the most comprehensive and authoritative account of how expedition scientists overcame war, bad weather, and equipment problems to make the experiment a triumphant success. 

The reader follows Eddington on his voyage to Africa through his letters home, and delves with Dyson into how the complex experiment was accomplished, through his notes. Other characters include Howard Grubb, the brilliant Irishman who made the instruments; William Campbell, the American astronomer who confirmed the result; and Erwin Findlay-Freundlich, the German whose attempts to perform the test in Crimea were foiled by clouds and his arrest.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Italy inaugurates Generali Tower designed by Zaha Hadid

MILAN: Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has inaugurated the twisting 44-story Generali Tower designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid.
The 190-meter (623-foot) tower, which will serve as a headquarters for the Italian insurance company Generali, was dedicated Tuesday on the first day of the annual Milan Furniture Fair that celebrates design.
The Generali Tower is one of three skyscrapers that punctuate "CityLife," a redevelopment project of the old fair grounds that incorporates parks, apartments, offices and a vast shopping area. The other towers were designed by Daniel Libeskind and Arata Isozaki.
Hadid's tower twists as it rises, with the upper floors facing Milan's centerpiece Duomo cathedral in the center of the city.
Generali chairman Gabriele Galateri called the tower "a true element of development for Milan," with a focus on sustainability.

Topics: Italy Zaha Hadid Generali Tower

