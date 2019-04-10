You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia, Singapore vow to resolve air and sea disputes
﻿

Malaysia, Singapore vow to resolve air and sea disputes

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shakes hands with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after a joint news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia April 9, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 13 sec ago
 NOR ARLENE TAN
0

Malaysia, Singapore vow to resolve air and sea disputes

  • Move seen as key step in de-escalating tensions between the two countries
Updated 13 sec ago
 NOR ARLENE TAN
0

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore on Tuesday vowed to work together to resolve their differences, particularly a long-running dispute over air and sea borders.
“We agree that the fundamental principle is to resolve issues of concern in a friendly and constructive manner and work toward amicable solutions,” said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during a joint press conference in the city of Putrajaya.

Delegations from the two Southeast Asian nations met for the ninth Leaders’ Retreat this week. The meeting was the first between the Singapore government and Malaysia’s new Pakatan Harapan government following the political coalition’s win in last year’s elections.

Referring to recent tensions between the two countries over a maritime boundary dispute that has been going on since the late 1970s, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong said: “We have made progress to de-escalate the situation at sea and avoid further incidents.”

Dr. Ian Chong, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, welcomed the positive tone of the meeting.

“We are among each other’s closest neighbors and highly interdependent. Amicability and cooperation in the relationship between Malaysia and Singapore is especially important in today’s more uncertain and complex world,” he told Arab News.

Both governments have vowed to kickstart the negotiation process to delimit their maritime borders and implement recommendations on maritime issues surrounding port limits off Tanjung Piai and Tuas. Mohamad said a new committee would be formed within a month to address the matters.

“Ultimately, Malaysia believes it is important to delimit all outstanding maritime boundaries between Malaysia and Singapore, and not only to delimit the area surrounding the port limits. It should be for the whole boundary,” he added.

A return to the 2018 limits will see both countries agreeing to temporarily suspend all commercial activities in the area and operate in accordance with international laws.

Singapore and Malaysia will also work to resolve outstanding bilateral maritime boundaries delimitation issues concerning Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge.

Both leaders pledged to resolve airspace disputes too. Malaysia has suspended its permanent Restricted Area (RA) over Pasir Gudang indefinitely, while Singapore has withdrawn the Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures at Seletar Airport.

Loong said that resolving the airspace dispute was a complex matter that would involve consulting various stakeholders, including air traffic operations.

The island city of Singapore was established in 1965 following a bitter split from the Federation of Malaysia. Despite that, bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore remain strong.

Other issues discussed at the retreat included the 1962 Johor River Water Agreement and the Malaysia-Singapore railway suspension.

Topics: Singapore Malaysia

Related

0
World
Malaysia says 41 Rohingya land up north, 200 still at sea
0
Media
Singapore PM defends ‘fake news’ law after storm of criticism

Replica of iconic UAE building in Indian village becomes tourist attraction

Updated 09 April 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

Replica of iconic UAE building in Indian village becomes tourist attraction

  • ‘There is nothing else like this in Punjab’
Updated 09 April 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: Visitors to a luxury Indian farmhouse hotel might be forgiven for thinking they have landed in Dubai.
For the distinctive Koti village property in Phagwara in the northern Indian state of Punjab has been built to mirror the iconic Burj Al-Arab in the UAE.
The replica building, which is currently being renovated to house a restaurant, is the brainchild of architect and construction entrepreneur Rajinder Kumar and has become something of a tourist attraction in the area.
Kumar told Arab News that he came up with the idea after visiting Dubai in 2011-12. “I thought why not create the same design here as I’m an architect by profession and also do construction. I designed the whole edifice myself.”
It took him three years to construct the building. The real Burj Al-Arab stands more than 300 meters tall.
Tourist Mohan Lal said: “When I saw the building, I felt like I had reached Dubai. I will come back with my kids. There is nothing else like this in Punjab or India.”
Another visitor, Makhan Singh, from the Indian city of Jalandhar, said: “The rooms inside are good, and it is a very beautiful space. This is the pride of Punjab.”
Kumar said: “This area is a non-resident Indians (NRI) belt and many NRIs come here and like it. They take pictures of the interior and the outside and seem to really appreciate it.
“Some people have said that I might face legal problems (for copying the Burj Al-Arab design without permission) but I will deal with that if it happens.”
He added that there was a small replica of the Taj Mahal in Dubai which seemed to have been accepted without any problems.
Kumar has rented out the property to run it as a restaurant, which is expected to open in the next few months.

Topics: UAE tourist India Burj Al-Arab

Related

0
Art & Culture
Burj Al-Arab features as prime location in ‘Switch’
0
Business & Economy
India, UAE seek investments in corporate bonds

Latest updates

Malaysia, Singapore vow to resolve air and sea disputes
0
Saudi Arabia to change immigration process for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims
0
UAE’s Finablr mulls London IPO
0
Saudi Arabia’s role in banishing piracy from regional waters
0
Aramco smashes market record with $100bn orders for new bonds
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.