  • Emirates Global Aluminium’s $3.3 billion refinery in Abu Dhabi starts operations
The alumina refinery is located in the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, which is next to the deepwater Khalifa Port. (Courtesy Emirates Global Aluminium)
  • The refinery is expected to produce 2 million tons of alumina a year once fully operational
  • EGA is also building a bauxite mine and export facilities in the Republic of Guinea
ABU DHABI: Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) said on Wednesday its $3.3 billion Al Taweelah alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi had commenced operations.
The refinery is expected to produce 2 million tons of alumina a year once fully operational, EGA said in a statement.
The facility is located in the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, which is next to the deepwater Khalifa Port.
EGA is also building a bauxite mine and export facilities in the Republic of Guinea in another strategic growth project upstream. First bauxite exports are expected during the second half of this year and will be sold to customers around the world.

