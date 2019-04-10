You are here

Germany raids groups suspected of supporting Hamas

Hamas is a longtime enemy of Israel that runs the Gaza Strip. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 April 2019
AP
  • The interior ministry said some 90 properties across Germany associated with an “Islamist network” were searched on Wednesday
  • The ministry said there are indications that the network provided financial and propaganda support to Hamas
BERLIN: German authorities have carried out raids on groups suspected of helping the militant Palestinian group Hamas under the guise of providing humanitarian aid.
The interior ministry said some 90 properties across Germany associated with an “Islamist network” were searched on Wednesday. It said the network was headed by two groups based in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, WWR Help and Ansaar International.
The ministry said there are indications that the network provided financial and propaganda support to Hamas, a longtime enemy of Israel that runs the Gaza Strip and was listed as a terror group by the European Union in 2001.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that “anyone who supports Hamas under the cover of humanitarian aid flouts fundamental value judgments of our constitution.”

Several workers die in India mudslide

Updated 56 min 31 sec ago
AFP
Several workers die in India mudslide

  • The women were having lunch on a hill when the mudslide happened
  • They worked as daily wage laborers in a digging site
NEW DELHI: Ten impoverished women working as daily wage laborers died after being buried alive Wednesday in southern India by a mudslide, police said.
The incident took place in the Narayanpet district of Telangana state, a senior police officer told AFP.
“They were daily wage laborers and were working at a digging site. They went near a hill to have their lunch when the mudslide occurred,” said G. Sridhar, the deputy police superintendent of Narayanpet.
Police and rescue officials used earth movers to clear the mud and retrieve the bodies.
The Press Trust of India news agency quoted witnesses as saying the women were buried under a mound of mud some six to eight feet deep.
State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asked officials to provide help to the families of the victims who he said “belonged to the poorest strata” of the society.
Hundreds of people die in floods and landslides across India each year.
The landslides are more common during the monsoon season which runs from June to September.

