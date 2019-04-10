You are here

  • Home
  • Refugees in Egypt struggle to live as economic hardships deepen
﻿

Refugees in Egypt struggle to live as economic hardships deepen

Ahmad Al-Khatib is one of nearly 250,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers living in Egypt, more than half of them Syrian. (Reuters)
Updated 10 April 2019
Reuters
0

Refugees in Egypt struggle to live as economic hardships deepen

  • More than 77 percent of Syrian families in Egypt were in debt in 2017, according to a UNHCR survey
  • Nearly 93 percent of families were unable to repay the loans
Updated 10 April 2019
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Syrian refugee Ahmad Al-Khatib and his 16-year-old son both work as tuk-tuk drivers in Cairo, but it is not enough to pay the bills.
Tough economic reforms and rising costs have hit refugees and migrants in Egypt particularly hard, aid groups say.
Help from a charity is the only way Khatib can cover the family’s rent. He also borrows cash from friends.
“How am I going to repay them?” he asked.
More than 77 percent of Syrian families in Egypt were in debt in 2017, up from 73 percent the year before, according to unpublished data seen by Reuters from a UNHCR survey of more than 100,000 Syrians.
Nearly 93 percent of families were unable to repay the loans, up from 81 percent in 2016, the year Egypt devalued its currency as part of an IMF loan deal.
Egypt has much smaller refugee populations than Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, where most of those displaced by Syria’s war have fled. But refugees and asylum seekers reside in Egyptian communities rather than camps, and those without means are directly exposed to economic hardships.
Nearly 250,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers live in Egypt, more than half of them Syrian.
Khatib, 58, suffers from multiple illnesses, including a prostate infection, but cannot afford all the treatments he needs. He usually eats just one meal a day to cut costs.
Arrivals of refugees and asylum seekers have surged, with about a 25 percent increase registered over the past two years, UNHCR data shows.
Since 2016 Egypt has also prevented large numbers of migrants and refugees from leaving by boat toward Europe, efforts that have been praised by the European Union, but this, combined with the increase in arrivals, have left many stranded in some of Egypt’s poorest neighborhoods.
The Egypt State Information Service could not immediately be reached for comment, but Egypt has previously said that the country’s treatment of refugees is exemplary because they can access services such as health care without discrimination and live freely among the Egyptian people.
Economic reforms have not only made life more difficult for Syrians. The International Organization for Migration says requests for assistance with housing costs, medical expenses and returns started to increase in June and have more than doubled since September. The majority come from Sudanese and Ethiopians.
“We believe it’s a consequence of economic reforms and the cut of gas subsidies, which has led to an increase in basic goods costs,” said Laurent De Boeck, IOM’s head in Egypt.
Austerity measures mean Egyptian landlords are stricter collecting rent, he said. Migrants mainly work in the informal sector and some poor Egyptians now view them as competitors, he added.
When Hala Bekdash fled shelling in her native Syria and brought her children to Egypt in 2012, life in their new country was affordable.
But during the past two years prices have rocketed and the family’s bills have doubled, the 32-year-old said.
Bekdash, who works long hours as a teacher, cannot afford to renew her expired passport, which means she cannot renew her Egyptian residency either, resulting in a fine she does not know how to pay.
But she does not want to return to Syria, where her husband would risk being conscripted.
“The building we lived in and where we had our shop was destroyed,” she said. “We have nothing left in Syria.”

Topics: Syria Egypt refugees

Related

0
Middle-East
Illegal immigration, refugees top Arab-EU Summit agenda
Special 0
Middle-East
In Egypt, softly-softly approach helps integrate Syrian refugees

Algerian military to support transition period: army chief

Updated 10 April 2019
Arab News
0

Algerian military to support transition period: army chief

  • Algeria’s interim president, Abdelkader Bensalah, promised to organize free elections within 90 days
  • The military has been a kingmaker in Algerian politics for decades
Updated 10 April 2019
Arab News
0

ALGIERS: Algeria’s army chief said on Wednesday the military will support the transition period in the North African country but that period requires the people’s patience, Ennahar TV reported.
Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gaid Salah was quoted as saying that the military will make sure to meet the people’s demands, adding that some foreign parties have been trying to undermine Algeria’s stability.
Salah said he expected the judiciary in prosecuting “the gang” - an apparent reference to the ruling elite.
Algerian authorities have already seized the passports of a dozen businessmen under investigation over corruption allegations.
Meanwhile, Algeria’s interim president, in a televised speech to the nation, promised on Tuesday to organize free elections within 90 days after weeks of protests that led to the resignation of leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika after 20 years in power.
Abdelkader Bensalah was rejected by demonstrators right after he was named by parliament to take charge during a volatile transition period after decades of autocratic rule.
“I am committed to organizing elections,” he said.
The army was aligned with the constitution as a pathway out of the crisis, added Bensalah.
General Gaid Salah carefully managed Bouteflika’s exit after declaring him unfit to stay in power and expressed support for protesters, who have put up little resistance to the military.
The military has been a kingmaker in Algerian politics for decades and is expected to help guide the potentially turbulent interim phase.
Bensalah said he would consult with the political class and civil society. A long-time ally of Bouteflika, who resigned last week, he is seen by protesters as part of an ageing and out-of-touch ruling elite that has dominated since independence from France in 1962.
Bensalah promised to “set a national and sovereign commission to secure fair elections” in an apparent bid to placate demonstrators demanding sweeping democratic reforms.
Mass protests have led to the disintegration of what has been described as the ruling elite’s “fortress” - veterans of the war of independence against France, ruling party figures, businessmen, the army and labor unions.
They are unwilling to compromise on their demand for a new generation of leaders in the North African country, which has been slow to create jobs and improve living standards despite vast oil and natural gas resources.
The critical question is how Algeria’s military - which has watched the unrest unfold from the sidelines - will react to Bensalah’s appointment and any opposition that arises.

Topics: Algeria Middle East algeria protests

Related

0
Middle-East
Protesters reject Algeria’s interim president, demand change
0
Middle-East
Algeria’s tidy revolutionaries: Cleanup after mass protests

Latest updates

Family of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi say no settlement has been discussed
0
Trump tweet using ‘Batman’ music yanked for copyright violation
0
Hats off to the Moroccan designer topping off Gigi Hadid’s look
0
VAR penalty shows defenders need to adapt, says Spurs defender Vertonghen
0
Dubai’s Vista Global agrees to buy Uber-style private jet booker
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.