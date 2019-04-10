You are here

India's Congress party chief files election nomination

Rahul Gandhi filed for another seat from Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh state. (AFP/File)
AP
India's Congress party chief files election nomination

  • Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats out of the 543 in the lower house of the Parliament
  • He was joined by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and his aunt, Priyanka Gandhi
AP
AMETHI, India: India’s Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination for another term as a member of Parliament from Amethi, a family bastion in the vote-rich state of Uttar Pradesh.
Gandhi’s mother, Sonia Gandhi, the widow of assassinated Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who is running for a seat from Rae Bareli, another city in Uttar Pradesh, joined her son in Amethi on Wednesday, a day before voting in India’s multi-phase national elections begins for the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.
Gandhi’s sister, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress party manager of the eastern half of Uttar Pradesh, and her husband, were also present.
Up for grabs in Uttar Pradesh are 80 of the Lok Sahba’s 543 elected seats.
Gandhi is also running from Wayanad in Kerala state.

Several workers die in India mudslide

AFP
Several workers die in India mudslide

  • The women were having lunch on a hill when the mudslide happened
  • They worked as daily wage laborers in a digging site
AFP
NEW DELHI: Ten impoverished women working as daily wage laborers died after being buried alive Wednesday in southern India by a mudslide, police said.
The incident took place in the Narayanpet district of Telangana state, a senior police officer told AFP.
“They were daily wage laborers and were working at a digging site. They went near a hill to have their lunch when the mudslide occurred,” said G. Sridhar, the deputy police superintendent of Narayanpet.
Police and rescue officials used earth movers to clear the mud and retrieve the bodies.
The Press Trust of India news agency quoted witnesses as saying the women were buried under a mound of mud some six to eight feet deep.
State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asked officials to provide help to the families of the victims who he said “belonged to the poorest strata” of the society.
Hundreds of people die in floods and landslides across India each year.
The landslides are more common during the monsoon season which runs from June to September.

