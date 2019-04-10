You are here

  • Home
  • Jeddah residential property sector may be poised for rebound: report
﻿

Jeddah residential property sector may be poised for rebound: report

Affordability issues and inadequate access to financing weighed on the demand for Jeddah residential properties. (AFP)
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
0

Jeddah residential property sector may be poised for rebound: report

  • ‘The rate of decline appears to have slowed down over the quarter, indicating the market may be headed towards the bottom of its cycle’
  • Affordability issues and inadequate access to financing weighed on the demand for Jeddah residential properties
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The residential property segment in Jeddah could be poised for a rebound after the decline in rents and sale prices softened during the first quarter, a report from research provider JLL Mena showed.
“Residential rents and sale prices declined on an annual basis. However, the rate of decline appears to have slowed down over the quarter, indicating the market may be headed towards the bottom of its cycle,” JLL Mena said.
Affordability issues and inadequate access to financing weighed on the demand for Jeddah residential properties during the period, resulting to a 11 percent annual decline in rents for apartments and 12 percent for villas. Sale prices for apartments and villas, meanwhile, continued to soften by 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively, year-on-year.
The three months to March recorded the delivery of approximately 1,660 standalone units, bringing the aggregate supply of residential units in Jeddah to 819,000.
The first quarter saw many developers delay the delivery of their projects as demand remained subdued, JLL Mena said in the report.
Meanwhile, office rents continued to soften as vacancy rates rose due to a slowdown in commercial activity.
“In the short-to-medium term, we expect rents to continue their downward trajectory as more supply is delivered to the market. In the long-run and as business activity picks up, we can expect to see office rents regain some momentum, particularly for quality grade office buildings,” JLL Mena said.
“In terms of location, office buildings along the primary Commercial Business District areas have been and are likely to remain popular. However, emerging areas with more advanced connectivity and amenities are expected to gain prominence and achieve a premium on office rates.”
Retail rental values were steady despite the growth of e-commerce in the kingdom, while hotel occupancy rates maintained their levels as improvements to Jeddah’s infrastructure continue to ease business and religious travel, JLL Mena said.

Topics: property Jeddah Saudi Arabia JLL

Related

0
Business & Economy
Jeddah property market sentiment gets boost from Saudi government initiatives
0
Business & Economy
Jeddah property prices ‘to inflate further over next two years’

Dubai payments firm stock surges in Europe’s biggest IPO of year

Updated 10 April 2019
Sean Cronin
0

Dubai payments firm stock surges in Europe’s biggest IPO of year

  • Listing is key test for European IPO appetite
  • Stock gains as much as 16 percent on open
Updated 10 April 2019
Sean Cronin
0

DUBAI: Network International stock jumped after the Dubai payments firm listed its shares in London in what is Europe’s biggest IPO of the year so far.
The shares gained more than 16 percent in early trade after it was listed with a market value of about £2.18 billion.
The share sale is being seen as a key test of investor demand for new listings in London after a subdued 2018 across most European markets.
Citigroup, Emirates NBD, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley were among the advisers on the IPO.
The payment processor reported earnings of $298 million last year according to its website, up from $262 million a year earlier. It does not disclose net income figures.
The company handles digital payments across the Middle East, which generate three quarters of its total earnings.
Last year it processed some $40 billion in payments for more than 65,000 merchants.

Related

0
Business & Economy
Dubai payment firm Network International to list in London
0
Business & Economy
‘Sharing economy’ goes mainstream as IPOs loom

Latest updates

Jeddah residential property sector may be poised for rebound: report
0
New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons
0
India goes on high security alert ahead of mega polls
0
India’s Congress party chief files election nomination
0
Dubai payments firm stock surges in Europe’s biggest IPO of year
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.