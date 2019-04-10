You are here

  • Home
  • Hats off to the Moroccan designer topping off Gigi Hadid’s look
﻿

Hats off to the Moroccan designer topping off Gigi Hadid’s look

Updated 10 April 2019
Arab News
0

Hats off to the Moroccan designer topping off Gigi Hadid’s look

Updated 10 April 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Model Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York this week wearing an avant-garde Panama hat by Moroccan headwear designer Youssef Lahlou.

The US-Palestinian model walked the streets of New York with her younger sister Bella in tow and she showed off a striking wide-brimmed hat, complete with a coiled snake.

Born in Casablanca, the New York-based milliner creates deliciously dark headwear that is currently available on Yousseflahlou.com.

Vogue Arabia reported that the Panama Boa hat worn by Hadid is meticulously handcrafted and boasts a leather snake with silver accents. According to the fashion label, vegan leather and a Swarovski crystal are also used in the hats that are created at the designer’s New York-based atelier.

Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York wearing a hat by Moroccan designer Youssef Lahlou. Getty Images

“The snake charmers in Morocco are a big inspiration for the… hat with a hand stitched embossed snake’s body and 24k or silver custom-made snake jewelry painted in black,” the website says of Gigi’s headgear.

Hadid used the headpiece as a quirky accessory, which she paired with a wide-legged pantsuit and semi-sheer, glittery blouse.

The Marc Jacobs suit featured checkered print and stylist Mimi Cuttrell — who regularly dresses the likes of Bella Hadid, Priyanka Chopra and Ariana Grande — finished off the look with a yellow snakeskin box clutch.

Disney releases full-length ‘The Lion King’ trailer

Disney has released the first full-length trailer for its 2019 remake of 'The Lion King.' (Walt Disney Studios)
Updated 10 April 2019
Arab News
0

Disney releases full-length ‘The Lion King’ trailer

Updated 10 April 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Disney released the first full-length trailer for its 2019 remake of ‘The Lion King’ on Wednesday afternoon, sending the online world into a tailspin.

Fans can see Timone, Pumba and a hyper-realistic — and undeniably adorable — Simba in the new trailer, as well as a host of other much-loved and reviled characters.

 

 

Latest updates

App for ‘missing voters’ as India holds mammoth election
0
Pompeo says Israeli-Palestinian peace plan to be presented ‘before too long’
0
Pompeo says Iran tied to Al-Qaeda, declines to say if war legal
0
John Abizaid officially appointed US ambassador to Saudi Arabia
0
South Africa’s Zuma denies he has $30m of Qaddafi’s cash
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.