Family of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi say no settlement has been discussed

JEDDAH: The family of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Wednesday they have not discussed a settlement in relation to his killing.

In a statement posted on Twitter by Salah Khashoggi, Jamal’s son, the family condemned “recent attempts to smear his legacy and draw friction are ill and immoral.”

US media recently reported that the family had received compensation for the murder from the Saudi government.

“The trial is taking place and no settlement discussion had been or is discussed. The people who committed and were involved in this crime will all be brought to justice and face punishment.”

The statement praised King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the “guardians to all Saudis.”

“Acts of generosity and humanity come from the high moral grounds they possess, not admission of guilt or scandal.”

Saudi Arabia late last year indicted 11 people for the killing at the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against five of them.

More to follow ...