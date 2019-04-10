Disney releases full-length ‘The Lion King’ trailer

Hats off to the Moroccan designer topping off Gigi Hadid’s look

DUBAI: Model Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York this week wearing an avant-garde Panama hat by Moroccan headwear designer Youssef Lahlou.

The US-Palestinian model walked the streets of New York with her younger sister Bella in tow and she showed off a striking wide-brimmed hat, complete with a coiled snake.

Born in Casablanca, the New York-based milliner creates deliciously dark headwear that is currently available on Yousseflahlou.com.

Vogue Arabia reported that the Panama Boa hat worn by Hadid is meticulously handcrafted and boasts a leather snake with silver accents. According to the fashion label, vegan leather and a Swarovski crystal are also used in the hats that are created at the designer’s New York-based atelier.

Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York wearing a hat by Moroccan designer Youssef Lahlou. Getty Images

“The snake charmers in Morocco are a big inspiration for the… hat with a hand stitched embossed snake’s body and 24k or silver custom-made snake jewelry painted in black,” the website says of Gigi’s headgear.

Hadid used the headpiece as a quirky accessory, which she paired with a wide-legged pantsuit and semi-sheer, glittery blouse.

The Marc Jacobs suit featured checkered print and stylist Mimi Cuttrell — who regularly dresses the likes of Bella Hadid, Priyanka Chopra and Ariana Grande — finished off the look with a yellow snakeskin box clutch.