Viral ‘Nubian queen’ rally leader says women key to Sudan protests

Dubbed online as “Kandaka,” or Nubian queen, she has become a symbol of the protests. (Lana Haroun)
  • Ala Saleh says 'Sudanese women have always participated in revolutions in this country'
  • Dubbed online as “Kandaka,” or Nubian queen, she has become a symbol of the protests
KHARTOUM: A Sudanese woman propelled to Internet fame earlier this week after leading protest chants in the capital told AFP Wednesday that woman are key to the uprising against President Omar Al-Bashir’s iron-fisted rule.
“Sudanese women have always participated in revolutions in this country,” Ala Saleh told AFP two days after video went viral of her standing on a car, conducting crowds outside the army headquarters in Khartoum.
“If you see Sudan’s history, all our queens have led the state. It’s part of our heritage.”

Demonstrators have been camped outside the military complex for days asking the army to back them in demands that Bashir step down.
“I’m very proud to take part in this revolution and I hope our revolution will achieve its goal,” Saleh said.
In the clips, she stands atop a car wearing an elegant, long white dress as she sings and works the crowd, her golden moon earings reflecting light from the sea of camera phones surrounding her.

Dubbed online as “Kandaka,” or Nubian queen, she has become a symbol of the protests which she says have traditionally had a female backbone in Sudan.
Woman have made up a large part of the demonstrators that since Saturday have thronged outside the sprawling army complex.
Braving regular volleys of tear gas, the crowds have been the biggest yet to rally against Al-Bashir’s rule since unrest broke out in late December.
“In such movements, women are widely participating not only for their rights but for the rights of the entire community... there’s no difference between women’s rights and community rights,” said Saleh.
“Women of Sudan always encourage their youths to fight. This is part of the history of Kandaka,” she added.

Saleh said she has taken part in the protests since they first erupted on Dec. 19 in response to a government decision to triple the price of bread.
The unrest quickly morphed into a nationwide campaign against Bashir’s rule with rallies held across cities, towns and villages.
The longtime leader has remained defiant and imposed a slew of tough measures including a state of emergency across the country.
Officials say 49 people have died in protest-related violence so far.

Algerian military to support transition period: army chief

Algerian military to support transition period: army chief

  • Algeria’s interim president, Abdelkader Bensalah, promised to organize free elections within 90 days
  • The military has been a kingmaker in Algerian politics for decades
ALGIERS: Algeria’s army chief said on Wednesday the military will support the transition period in the North African country but that period requires the people’s patience, Ennahar TV reported.
Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gaid Salah was quoted as saying that the military will make sure to meet the people’s demands, adding that some foreign parties have been trying to undermine Algeria’s stability.
Salah said he expected the judiciary in prosecuting “the gang” - an apparent reference to the ruling elite.
Algerian authorities have already seized the passports of a dozen businessmen under investigation over corruption allegations.
Meanwhile, Algeria’s interim president, in a televised speech to the nation, promised on Tuesday to organize free elections within 90 days after weeks of protests that led to the resignation of leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika after 20 years in power.
Abdelkader Bensalah was rejected by demonstrators right after he was named by parliament to take charge during a volatile transition period after decades of autocratic rule.
“I am committed to organizing elections,” he said.
The army was aligned with the constitution as a pathway out of the crisis, added Bensalah.
General Gaid Salah carefully managed Bouteflika’s exit after declaring him unfit to stay in power and expressed support for protesters, who have put up little resistance to the military.
The military has been a kingmaker in Algerian politics for decades and is expected to help guide the potentially turbulent interim phase.
Bensalah said he would consult with the political class and civil society. A long-time ally of Bouteflika, who resigned last week, he is seen by protesters as part of an ageing and out-of-touch ruling elite that has dominated since independence from France in 1962.
Bensalah promised to “set a national and sovereign commission to secure fair elections” in an apparent bid to placate demonstrators demanding sweeping democratic reforms.
Mass protests have led to the disintegration of what has been described as the ruling elite’s “fortress” - veterans of the war of independence against France, ruling party figures, businessmen, the army and labor unions.
They are unwilling to compromise on their demand for a new generation of leaders in the North African country, which has been slow to create jobs and improve living standards despite vast oil and natural gas resources.
The critical question is how Algeria’s military - which has watched the unrest unfold from the sidelines - will react to Bensalah’s appointment and any opposition that arises.

