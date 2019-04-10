Saudi Aramco announces pricing of $12bn bond issue

JEDDAH: Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday that it raised $12 billion from its debut international bond issue, which was split into five tranches.
The bonds have maturities ranging from three to 30 years.
The offering is expected to close on April 16, subject to customary closing conditions.
The tranches include:
$1,000,000,000 2.750% senior notes due 2022;
$2,000,000,000 2.875% senior notes due 2024;
$3,000,000,000 3.500% senior notes due 2029;
$3,000,000,000 4.250% senior notes due 2039; and
$3,000,000,000 4.375% senior notes due 2049