India’s top court to review fighter jet deal

India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to review its earlier decision on a controversial fighter jet deal. (Shutterstock)
Sanjay Kumar
  • Opposition accused government of graft
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed the decision
Sanjay Kumar
NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to review its earlier decision on a controversial fighter jet deal, dealing a blow to the government on the eve of a general election. 

The opposition Congress Party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration of graft following a deal to buy 36 Rafale planes and the decision to pick Reliance Defense, owned by billionaire Anil Ambani, as a domestic partner. Reliance has no aeronautical expertise and was chosen ahead of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., which does, triggering allegations of a scam.

The court said in December there was no evidence of commercial favoritism and that there was no need for intervention.

But it has now accepted a petition to review its earlier judgment on the basis of documents published by the media over the past four months.

It also dismissed objections from the government, which said the documents were stolen and could not be valid evidence.

“We deem it proper to dismiss the preliminary objections to hold and affirm that the review petitions will be adjudicated on their merits on the basis of the relevance of the three documents whose admissibility was questioned by the respondents (the government),” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed the decision. “The Supreme Court has done justice today. The Supreme Court has accepted that there was corruption in Rafale and if the PM debates the issue with me, he will not be able to see eye-to-eye with the people of the country,” he said.

The Hindu newspaper reported that the deal signed by Modi in 2016 for 36 Rafael jets was $276 million, and more expensive than the estimated cost of the 126 aircraft deal originally negotiated for by the previous government.

It also reported that the prime minister’s office and Defense Ministry were conducting parallel negotiations, and that Modi’s government gave unprecedented waivers in the offset agreement to the French company.

India’s political parties have been gunning for Modi over the purchase of the Rafale planes from Dassault Aviation, saying he overpaid for them and had not been transparent.

Sitaram Yechury, from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said that Modi and his government had compromised national security for “corruption and cronyism” in an important defense deal.

But the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied any wrongdoing.

“There is nothing to hide. It is only an effort to create confusion in the minds of the people,” said BJP general secretary Ram Madhav as he dismissed the political repercussions. “You see, people trust Modi more than anybody else.”

Analyst Satish Misra, from the Observer Research Foundation, said the ruling would have an impact on people’s perceptions.

“So far, the perception has been managed well by Modi. This is the first time there is a problem confronting the prime minister,” he told Arab News. “It all depends on how the opposition exploits it. Until today the Rafale issue was only being raised by Congress. If all the parties raise this issue, this will resonate in the elections. Right now, the national security issue is dominating the election. Will this ruling overtake the prevailing narrative? It remains to be seen.”

Another analyst said the Supreme Court move was a blow to the ruling party.

“The very fact that the Supreme Court is willing to accept the media reports as evidence is a big setback for the government,” Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay told Arab News. “The opposition has a stick to beat the government with. Whether the issue can resonate in the election depends upon how it (the opposition) uses it in the campaign.”

Topics: India Rafale fighter jets Rafale Narendra Modi

Saudi Aramco to visit Pakistan for LNG deal

Updated 15 min 4 sec ago
Khurshid Ahmed
0

Saudi Aramco to visit Pakistan for LNG deal

  • A deal with Pakistan would be Aramco’s first LNG sale
Updated 15 min 4 sec ago
Khurshid Ahmed
0

KARACHI: A Saudi Aramco delegation visiting Pakistan this week will discuss plans to sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) to its ally and set up a state-of-the-art terminal, officials have said.

Aramco, which is the world’s largest producer of crude oil, does not currently produce LNG. But it has hired someone from Singapore’s Pavilion Energy Pte. Ltd. to develop this aspect of the business.

A deal with Pakistan would be Aramco’s first LNG sale.

“The Saudis have expressed an interest in selling LNG to Pakistan,” Mahmood Moulvi, an adviser at the Maritime Affairs Ministry told Arab News on Wednesday, adding that the Saudi delegation would also discuss the terminal. “The process of awarding the tender for the LNG terminal will be initiated within a month.”

Sher Afgan Khan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Energy, said Aramco was interested in a refinery as well as LNG imports.

LNG is the fastest-growing hydrocarbon with a growth rate of 4 percent a year. Global demand is expected to exceed 500 million tons a year by 2035, up from nearly 300 million tons a year in 2017.

Pakistan’s domestic gas output has plateaued in the last five years, falling to 1.46 trillion cubic feet in 2017-18, from 1.51 trillion cubic feet in 2012-2013, according to an annual report from the Petroleum Ministry.

It has led to severe gas shortages as Pakistan’s population, now at 208 million, has risen sharply over the same period, driving up fuel demand.

Gas demand was estimated at 6.9 billion cubic feet per day for 2017-18, according to Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, nearly 3 billion cubic feet more than daily output.

To help plug the deficit, Pakistan has built two LNG import terminals. Demand is expected to hit 6.97 billion cubic feet a day for 2018-19, and 7.06 billion cubic feet a day in 2019-20.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Aramco LNG

