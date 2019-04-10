Tech companies form regional alliance, eye presence in KSA

RIYADH: In a bid to expand its presence in the Middle East, Belgian global technology company Barco has entered into a partnership with Mindware, a regional value-added distributor of IT solutions.

“This is very good news, and I’m happy to see Barco and Mindware joining forces and be present in the Saudi market,” said Dominique Mineur, Belgian ambassador to the Kingdom.

The Vision 2030 reform plan “is very important in the development of Saudi Arabia, but also in terms of opportunities for different businesses,” she added.

Ramzi Itani, Barco’s vice president for the Middle East and Africa, and Nicholas Argyrides, Mindware’s general manager for the Gulf, signed a contract formalizing the partnership.

The agreement includes hosting workshops and events to promote collaboration across target markets, starting with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“We are committed to building synergies in Saudi Arabia and across the region that help us benefit from the growing opportunities within the enterprise market,” said Itani.

“At Barco, we plan to continue working toward building strong relationships with partners in the country, both to strengthen its current positioning as well expand its base further into the market.”

Argyrides said: “Digital transformation is leading the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region, particularly Saudi Arabia, into a new era of operational efficiency and growth, especially in the ICT (information and communications technology) sector.”

He added: “Mindware is well positioned to deliver our brand promise across the region’s IT distribution channels.”