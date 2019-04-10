You are here

﻿

What We Are Reading Today: No Turning Back by Rania Abouzeid

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: No Turning Back by Rania Abouzeid

  • There is no better way to refocus on Syria than to read Abouzeid’s book
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

In this book, Rania Abouzeid describes the people who suffer and endure in the Syrian civil war.

“There is no better way to refocus on Syria than to read Abouzeid’s book. A freelance journalist who has covered the war since its inception, Abouzeid tells the story of the conflict through the life stories of individuals,” Gideon Rachman said in a review published in FT.com. 

Christopher Dickey said in his review in The York Times that Abouzeid’s narrative of the unending Syrian war from 2011 through 2016 and into 2017 offers an extraordinary reporting and many flashes of exquisitely descriptive prose. But it is the characters around whom the story is built who make the book unforgettable, as Abouzeid threads together their stories of hope and loss in a country where “the dead are not merely nameless, reduced to figures. They are not even numbers.” 

Dexter Filkins, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Forever War, said that Abouzeid has produced a work of stunning reportage from the very heart of the conflict.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Charged by Emily Bazelon
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: No Shadow of a Doubt by Daniel Kennefick

Disney releases full-length ‘The Lion King’ trailer

Disney has released the first full-length trailer for its 2019 remake of 'The Lion King.' (Walt Disney Studios)
Updated 10 April 2019
Arab News
0

Disney releases full-length ‘The Lion King’ trailer

Updated 10 April 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Disney released the first full-length trailer for its 2019 remake of ‘The Lion King’ on Wednesday afternoon, sending the online world into a tailspin.

Fans can see Timone, Pumba and a hyper-realistic — and undeniably adorable — Simba in the new trailer, as well as a host of other much-loved and reviled characters.

 

 

Latest updates

Tech companies form regional alliance
0
India’s top court to review fighter jet deal
0
Saudi Aramco announces pricing of $12bn bond issue
0
UN deputy secretary-general hails women empowerment in Kingdom
0
Saudi Aramco to visit Pakistan for LNG deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.