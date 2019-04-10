What We Are Reading Today: No Turning Back by Rania Abouzeid

In this book, Rania Abouzeid describes the people who suffer and endure in the Syrian civil war.

“There is no better way to refocus on Syria than to read Abouzeid’s book. A freelance journalist who has covered the war since its inception, Abouzeid tells the story of the conflict through the life stories of individuals,” Gideon Rachman said in a review published in FT.com.

Christopher Dickey said in his review in The York Times that Abouzeid’s narrative of the unending Syrian war from 2011 through 2016 and into 2017 offers an extraordinary reporting and many flashes of exquisitely descriptive prose. But it is the characters around whom the story is built who make the book unforgettable, as Abouzeid threads together their stories of hope and loss in a country where “the dead are not merely nameless, reduced to figures. They are not even numbers.”

Dexter Filkins, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Forever War, said that Abouzeid has produced a work of stunning reportage from the very heart of the conflict.”