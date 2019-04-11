Saudi job hunters handed more than $100 million in March

Yemen ‘stability workshop’ held in Saudi capital

RIYADH: A Yemen ‘stability workshop’ was held in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom’s Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, who is also supervisor of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, hosted the event with Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Riyadh Christopher Henzel.

A US government delegation and representatives from the Saudi reconstruction program attended the workshop.

Al-Jaber emphasized the bilateral relationship, saying it was a reflection of their desire to achieve stability and security in Yemen and the region.

He said the success of stability in conflict zones paved the way for security and peace and required intensive efforts to design programs that covered governance, public order, economic recovery and social reintegration.

On Wednesday Yemen’s trade and industry minister told a UN forum in Beirut that the Houthi war had destroyed the country’s economic and development progress, SPA reported.

Mohammed Al-Maytami urged countries to support Yemen through participating in the rebuilding of the country and financing anti-poverty programs.