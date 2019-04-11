You are here

Eye'll bee damned: woman finds insects in eye

Four tiny “sweat bees” that had been living in a Taiwanese woman’s eye were removed by a doctor who described his surprise at finding a “leg with hair, protruding from the eyelid.” (AFP)
Updated 11 April 2019
AFP
Eye’ll bee damned: woman finds insects in eye

  The tiny insects were discovered after the woman sought treatment for an itchy and swollen left eye
  "I think the Halictidae mistook the eyelid for an armpit," a doctor said
Updated 11 April 2019
AFP
TAIWAN: Four “sweat bees” that had been living in a Taiwanese woman’s eye were removed by a doctor who described his surprise at finding a “leg with hair, protruding from the eyelid.”
The tiny insects, which are just three milimeters (one-tenth of an inch) long, were discovered after the woman — known only as Ms Ho — sought treatment for an itchy and swollen left eye, Dr. Horng Chi-ting said.
“I think the Halictidae mistook the eyelid for an armpit,” he told AFP, using another name for “sweat bees” that are attracted to sweat, adding it could be the first case of its kind worldwide.
Horng looked closely at the woman’s streaming eye and “was surprised to find a back leg with hair protruding from the eyelid. I didn’t know what the insects were,” he told AFP.
He then sent the insects to a professor at National Taiwan University for identification.
The 29-year-old woman’s ordeal began when she was out weeding her ancestors’ graves at the end of last month and felt a gust of wind blow something into her eye, Horng said.
“Luckily the Halictidae didn’t attack her eye and they were removed relatively quickly,” he said.
“She thought the itching was caused by her contact lens and did not rub her eye. That would have crushed the poisonous bees to blind her,“
It took Ms Ho three days to recover, Horng said.

Topics: Taiwan

Oprah Winfrey keynotes annual Women in the World summit

Updated 11 April 2019
AP
Oprah Winfrey keynotes annual Women in the World summit

Updated 11 April 2019
AP
NEW YORK: Oprah Winfrey says it’s time for women in the world to set the agenda.
The philanthropist and former talk show host made the remarks during her keynote speech Wednesday night at the 10th annual Women in the World summit in New York City’s Lincoln Center.
The annual event features speeches and panel discussions that address the central question, “Can Women Save the World?” Winfrey’s response is that women have been doing exactly that for so many years.
She says women should continue to “rock the boat” and redefine the message that’s positive, ambitious, inclusive and “brimming with hope.” The summit runs through April 12.
Also on Wednesday, it was announced that Oprah and Britain’s Prince Harry are creating a documentary series on mental health for Apple’s new streaming service.

Topics: Oprah Winfrey Women in the World summit

