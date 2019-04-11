You are here

  • Home
  • Macron signs into law controversial French ‘anti-rioters’ bill
﻿

Macron signs into law controversial French ‘anti-rioters’ bill

The yellow vest protests against social inequality have proved the biggest challenge to French President Emmanuel Macron since he came to power. (AFP)
Updated 11 April 2019
AFP
0

Macron signs into law controversial French ‘anti-rioters’ bill

  • The bill aims to crack down on violence that has marred the ‘yellow vest’ protest movement
  • The yellow vest protests have proved the biggest challenge to Emmanuel Macron since he came to power
Updated 11 April 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has signed into law legislation giving security forces greater powers at demonstrations that opponents claim violates civil liberties, the official journal said Thursday.
The bill, which was approved by lawmakers in February, aims to crack down on violence that has marred the “yellow vest” protest movement, which has rocked France since erupting in November.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on Thursday hailed the law as a “text which protects the French in the face of insecurity and violence.”
“It’s a text that protects our institutions and our liberties,” he wrote on Twitter.
But in a move indicative of the political trouble caused for Macron by the “yellow vest” movement, France’s Constitutional Council, its highest constitutional authority, refused this month to give its green light to one of the most contentious parts of the legislation.
It would have given the authorities the power to ban from demonstrations any individual “posing a particularly serious threat to public order.”
That article was accompanied by a file of named of people wanted by the police, which critics strongly denounced as violating citizens’ freedom of assembly as protected in the constitution.
But the council did approve two other key parts of the legislation, including giving the authorities the power to search bags and cars in and around demonstrations at the demand of a prosecutor.
It also approved making it a criminal offense to conceal the face at a demonstration, punishable by a year in prison and €15,000 ($17,000) in fines.
The French minister in charge of relations with parliament, Marc Fesneau, had indicated Wednesday that the government was not planning to go back to parliament to adapt the legislation in further debates.
The yellow vest protests against social inequality have proved the biggest challenge to Macron since he came to power, taking much of the momentum out of his reformist agenda.
He has since sought to fight back, touring France in town hall-style meetings to listen to people’s grievances in a campaign analysts see as a qualified success.
Macron is expected to address the nation in the coming days with new measures aimed at assuaging the protesters’ anger, in particular over what Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Monday called an “enormous exasperation” over taxes.
The official journal is France’s gazette of record and the appearance of legislation in the publication means it has been enacted into law.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron

Related

0
World
French yellow vest protesters hit streets for 21st weekend
0
World
France cleans up Champs-Elysees after yellow vest rioting

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested at Ecuadorean embassy

Updated 11 April 2019
Arab News
0

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested at Ecuadorean embassy

  • Ecuador’s government withdrew the asylum they offered Assange
  • The British police were invited into the Ecuadorean embassy
Updated 11 April 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, was arrested by British police on Thursday after they were invited into the Ecuadorean embassy where he has been evading the authorities since 2012.

"Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador," police said.

Police said they arrested Assange after being "invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorean government's withdrawal of asylum."

Assange took refuge in Ecuador's London embassy in 2012 to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where authorities wanted to question him as part of a sexual assault investigation. That probe was later dropped, but Assange fears he could be extradited to face charges in the United States, where federal prosecutors are investigating WikiLeaks.

Assange was taken into custody at a central London police station and he will be brought before Westminster Magistrates' Court, police said.

The British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Sir Alan Duncan said that it is “absolutely right that Assange will face justice in the proper way in the UK. It is for the courts to decide what happens next.”

He added that the British government is “very grateful to the Government of Ecuador under President Moreno for the action they have taken. 

“Today’s events follow extensive dialogue between our two countries.” 

Assange's relationship with his hosts disintegrated after Ecuador accused him of leaking information about President Lenin Moreno's personal life. Moreno had previously said Assange has violated the terms of his asylum.

Moreno said that he had asked Britain to guarantee that Assange would not be extradited to a country where he could face torture or the death penalty.

"The British government has confirmed it in writing, in accordance with its own rules," Moreno said.

WikiLeaks said Ecuador had illegally terminated Assange's political asylum in violation of international law.

To some, Assange is a hero for exposing what supporters cast as abuse of power by modern states and for championing free speech. But to others, he is a dangerous rebel who has undermined the security of the United States.

Topics: Julian Assange ecuadorean embassy Metropolitan Police

Related

0
Media
WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is being spied on in Ecuadorean embassy
0
World
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange charged in the US

Latest updates

Romelu Lukaku calls for Manchester United ‘arrogance’ against Barcelona in second leg
0
Sudan’s military removes Omar Al-Bashir from power and declares state of emergency
0
UN chief urges ceasefire to avert ‘bloody battle’ for Tripoli
0
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested at Ecuadorean embassy
0
Pro-Kurdish party slams Turkey ban on elected mayors taking office
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.