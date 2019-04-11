UN chief urges ceasefire to avert ‘bloody battle’ for Tripoli

You are here

Libyan fighters loyal to the Government of National Accord run during clashes with forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar south of the capital Tripoli’s suburb of Ain Zara, on April 10, 2019. (File/AFP)
TRIPOLI: The UN chief warned Libya is on the brink of “a very dangerous situation” as forces loyal to the internationally recognized government and a rival strongman battle for control of the capital.
Thousands of people have fled heavy fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli that has left dozens dead and prompted mounting global alarm.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appealed for a halt to hostilities to prevent the situation spiralling out of control.
“It’s still time to stop,” he told reporters after briefing the UN Security Council in a closed session in New York.
“It’s still time for a cease-fire to take place, for a cessation of hostilities to take place, and to avoid the worst, which would be a dramatic, bloody battle for Tripoli.”
Nearly a week of fighting on the city’s doorstep has already killed 56 people and wounded 266, the World Health Organization said.
“Thousands of people have fled their homes, while others are trapped in conflict areas. Hospitals inside and outside (Tripoli) are receiving daily casualties,” it said.
The UN chief was in Libya when forces loyal to military strongman Khalifa Hafta last week launched an offensive to capture the capital, which is controlled by a UN-backed government and an array of militias.
Haftar backs a rival administration based in eastern Libya that refuses to recognize the authority of the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez Al-Sarraj.
Guterres said Libya was facing a “very dangerous situation” and urged a halt to the fighting to allow political negotiations to start anew.
“It is very clear for me that we need to restart a serious political dialogue and a serious political negotiation but it is obvious that cannot take place without a full stop to the hostilities,” he said.
The council met for more than two hours behind closed doors to consider how to address the fresh fighting that has derailed efforts to end instability that has been exploited by jihadists and people-smugglers.
The United Nations postponed a national conference that was to open on Sunday to draw up a roadmap to elections, meant to turn the page on years of turmoil since the NATO-backed overthrow of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Heavy clashes shook Ain Zara, a town dotted with farms on the southeastern outskirts of Tripoli where pro-GNA fighters managed to reverse an advance by Haftar’s forces.
On the town’s main street, lined with shops and houses, a sand barrier erected by pro-GNA forces separated the two camps.
“Today, the criminals of Haftar’s group have advanced, but we destroyed a tank and two armored vehicles,” said a pro-GNA fighter who gave his name as Youssef.
“The situation is good now,” he said.
Behind him, artillery fire stirred up a cloud of sand as the sound of machine guns and anti-aircraft guns rang out.
Suddenly a shell sliced through the air and hit a nearby house.
“You see, he (Haftar) wants to destroy our houses and all of Tripoli,” one of the fighters shouted.
Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls swathes of the country’s east, said on Wednesday it had seized a barracks in the Aziziya area around 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Tripoli after “ferocious clashes.”
It said several fighters loyal to the UN-backed government had been detained and their weapons seized.
“For the moment, it’s still a game of cat and mouse,” said a commander from a pro-GNA group.
“We’re still organizing ourselves. The war hasn’t truly started,” he told AFP in Ain Zara.
Heavy arms fire was heard from the front line about 10 kilometers (six miles) away where the city’s disused international airport has changed hands several times over the past week.
Haftar’s forces appear to be advancing on two fronts, from the south and southeast of Tripoli, while coast roads to the east and west of the city are defended by fighters loyal to the GNA.
The strongman, whose key allies are the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia, is a former Qaddafi military chief who has emerged as a major player in Libya’s political struggle.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was “deeply concerned by the situation in Libya.”
“The current military operation and advance on Tripoli are increasing the suffering of the Libyan people and putting civilian lives at risk,” he said.
The UN children’s agency (UNICEF) said “nearly half a million children in Tripoli and tens of thousands more in the western areas are at a direct risk due to the intensification of fighting.”
Although casualties remain limited so far, the International Crisis Group warned further escalation “could precipitate a humanitarian disaster.”
“If unleashed, a full-fledged offensive could become a proxy war between regional powers and cause innumerable casualties as well as immense devastation,” it said.

Omar Al-Bashir: A tumultuous 30-year rule comes to an end

Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
0

Omar Al-Bashir: A tumultuous 30-year rule comes to an end

  • Omar Hassan Ahmad Al-Bashir, who clung tenaciously to power in Sudan for three decades, lost his grip on the presidency
  • As head of the junta that seized power in 1989, Al-Bashir dissolved the military council in 1993 and appointed himself president
Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Omar Hassan Ahmad Al-Bashir, who clung tenaciously to power in Sudan for three decades, lost his grip on the presidency on Thursday amid a mounting series of protests, abandoned by the military that was once loyal to him.

Born to a poor family in the village of Hosh Bannaga on the east bank of the Nile in Sudan, he has often played up his humble beginnings. In January, he repeated a story he told in 2013 of how he broke a tooth while carrying concrete at a construction site where he worked as a student to pay for his education.

Al-Bashir said that he refused a silver tooth implant when he joined the military, because he wanted to remember that incident whenever he looked in the mirror.

In 1960, Al-Bashir joined the Sudanese army and went to military college in Cairo; before returning to Sudan, he fought with the Egyptian army in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War. As a young officer in the parachute regiment, he joined the armed wing of the Islamist Movement, which broke away from the Muslim Brotherhood and has ruled Sudan since Bashir took office.

As head of the junta that seized power in 1989, Al-Bashir dissolved the military council in 1993 and appointed himself president, confirmed by periodic presidential elections, first in 1996 and last in 2015.

In this July 8 1989 photo, Revolutionary Council ruler and military coup leader General Omar Al-Bashir announces the formation of a new government. (AFP/File Photo)

Since taking office in what was then Africa’s largest country, he fought a protracted civil war with southern rebels which ended with the secession of South Sudan in 2011, and the loss of more than 70 percent of Sudan’s oil.

Sudan has suffered prolonged periods of isolation since 1993, when the US added Al-Bashir’s government to its list of terrorism sponsors for harboring Islamist militants. Washington followed up with sanctions four years later.

But it was Al-Bashir’s response to the insurgency in the western Darfur region that has come to define his legacy.

June 30, 1993 - Al-Bashir and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak  speak to reporters during the 29th OAU (Organisation of African Unity) summit in Cairo. (AFP/File Photo)

Facing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant over the death of an estimated 300,000 people in Darfur, Al-Bashir held on to power as a shield against a trial similar to that of former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic.

During his 30-year rule, Al-Bashir was a master at playing rival factions among security services, the military, Islamists and armed tribes off against each other. But he underestimated the anger of young Sudanese men and women demanding an end to economic hardship.

Al-Bashir ultimately faced almost daily defiance in towns and cities across Sudan despite a crackdown by security forces using teargas and sometimes live ammunition, in which dozens of people were killed.

January 2, 2014 - Al-Bashir looks on during The India-Africa Summit in New Delhi. (AFP/File Photo)

Addressing soldiers in January, Al-Bashir warned the “rats to go back to their holes” and said he would move aside only for another army officer or at the ballot box.

“They said they want the army to take power. That’s no problem. If someone comes in wearing khaki, we have no objection,” Al-Bashir, wearing his military uniform, told soldiers at a base in Atbara, the northern city where protests erupted.

Later in January, Al-Bashir declared a national state of emergency that expanded police powers and banned unlicensed public gatherings. He told parliament to postpone, not cancel, constitutional amendments that would allow him to seek another term.

December 24, 2017 - Al-Bashir with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Khartoum. (AFP/File Photo)

In the months before protests began in Sudan, people had already been struggling to makes ends meet. The trigger for the wave of protests was a government attempt to introduce unsubsidized bread. The demonstrations quickly turned political, demanding Al-Bashir step down.

He sounded a defiant note in January, wearing white robes and waving his trademark cane, he said: “We say to the youth, this country is yours, protect it, and if it goes up in smoke we won’t be refugees, we will die here.”

Facing the most sustained challenge to his rule yet, Al-Bashir had counted on steadfast support from the security establishment that he had nurtured for three decades. That came to an end on Thursday, when the defense minister announced the army had detained him, removing him from power.

(With agencies)

Topics: Sudan Omar Al-Bashir Sudan protests Middle East

