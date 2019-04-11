TIMELINE: Mounting protests in Sudan

Dec. 19, 2018
Hundreds take to the streets in central Atbara and other cities to protest the government’s tripling of bread prices after a three-week shortage and amid steep inflation. Protestors set fire to the headquarters of President Omar Al-Bashir’s National Congress Party (NCP). The same day, Sadiq Al-Mahdi, the ex-prime minister who was driven out in Bashir’s 1989 coup, returns from exile.
Dec. 20, 2018
The protests spread to Khartoum and other cities, with demonstrators chanting “freedom, peace, justice.” Clashes break out as police try to disperse the crowds, and eight demonstrators are killed. Other NCP offices are torched. Troops are deployed in Khartoum and other cities.
Dec. 24, 2018
On the sixth day of demonstrations, Bashir breaks his silence and vows “real reforms.”
Jan. 1, 2019
With no let-up in the near-daily demonstrations, 22 political groups issue a joint call for a “new regime.”
Jan. 5, 2019
Bashir sacks the health minister over the rising cost of medicine.
Jan. 9, 2019
Thousands chant support for Bashir at a rally in Khartoum, but in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, there are more deaths in anti-government protests.
Jan. 13, 2019
Protests spread to the war-torn region of Darfur. Bashir tells supporters there: “Demonstrations will not change the government.”
Feb. 21, 2019
Security agents arrest several opposition activists as protesters try to march on the presidential palace.
Feb. 22, 2019
Bashir declares a year-long state of emergency, also dissolving the federal and provincial governments, and appointing army and intelligence officers as provincial governors.
Feb. 23, 2019
Mohamed Tahir Ela is sworn is as prime minister as riot police confront hundreds calling for Bashir to resign.
March 1, 2019
Bashir hands his powers as chief of the NCP to his deputy, Ahmed Harun.
April 4, 2019
Bashir acknowledges that demonstrators have “legitimate” economic concerns, calling for dialogue.
April 6, 2019
Thousands march again in Khartoum, gathering for the first time outside the military headquarters. They set up camp at the complex, which also houses the president's residence, defying attempts by police and security agents to dislodge their sit-in.
April 9, 2019
Police follow the policy of non-intervention by the military and order their forces to not take action against the thousands at the complex. State media report that 11 people, including six members of the security forces, have been killed in one day, raising the overall official death toll in the demonstrations to 49.
April 11, 2019
Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, the First Vice President and Defense Minister of Sudan, has announced in a televised address that a state of emergency has been declared in Sudan and will be in place for three months.
The defense minister also announced the arrest of Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who was forced to step down after being in power for 30 years.