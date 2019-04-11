You are here

  • Home
  • TIMELINE: Mounting protests in Sudan
﻿

TIMELINE: Mounting protests in Sudan

The demonstrators often chant "freedom, peace, justice” during their demonstrations. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
0

TIMELINE: Mounting protests in Sudan

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
0

Dec. 19, 2018

(AFP)

Hundreds take to the streets in central Atbara and other cities to protest the government’s tripling of bread prices after a three-week shortage and amid steep inflation. Protestors set fire to the headquarters of President Omar Al-Bashir’s National Congress Party (NCP). The same day, Sadiq Al-Mahdi, the ex-prime minister who was driven out in Bashir’s 1989 coup, returns from exile.

Dec. 20, 2018

The protests spread to Khartoum and other cities, with demonstrators chanting “freedom, peace, justice.” Clashes break out as police try to disperse the crowds, and eight demonstrators are killed. Other NCP offices are torched. Troops are deployed in Khartoum and other cities.

Dec. 24, 2018

On the sixth day of demonstrations, Bashir breaks his silence and vows “real reforms.”

Jan. 1, 2019

With no let-up in the near-daily demonstrations, 22 political groups issue a joint call for a “new regime.”

Jan. 5, 2019

Bashir sacks the health minister over the rising cost of medicine.

Jan. 9, 2019

(AFP)

Thousands chant support for Bashir at a rally in Khartoum, but in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, there are more deaths in anti-government protests.

Jan. 13, 2019

Protests spread to the war-torn region of Darfur. Bashir tells supporters there: “Demonstrations will not change the government.”

Feb. 21, 2019

Security agents arrest several opposition activists as protesters try to march on the presidential palace.

Feb. 22, 2019

Bashir declares a year-long state of emergency, also dissolving the federal and provincial governments, and appointing army and intelligence officers as provincial governors.

Feb. 23, 2019

(AFP)

Mohamed Tahir Ela is sworn is as prime minister as riot police confront hundreds calling for Bashir to resign.

March 1, 2019

Bashir hands his powers as chief of the NCP to his deputy, Ahmed Harun.

April 4, 2019

Bashir acknowledges that demonstrators have “legitimate” economic concerns, calling for dialogue.

April 6, 2019

(AFP)

Thousands march again in Khartoum, gathering for the first time outside the military headquarters. They set up camp at the complex, which also houses the president's residence, defying attempts by police and security agents to dislodge their sit-in.

April 9, 2019

Police follow the policy of non-intervention by the military and order their forces to not take action against the thousands at the complex. State media report that 11 people, including six members of the security forces, have been killed in one day, raising the overall official death toll in the demonstrations to 49.

April 11, 2019

(AFP)

Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, the First Vice President and Defense Minister of Sudan, has announced in a televised address that a state of emergency has been declared in Sudan and will be in place for three months.

The defense minister also announced the arrest of Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who was forced to step down after being in power for 30 years.

Topics: Sudan Omar Al-Bashir Sudan protests

Related

Live 0 photos
Middle-East
Sudan’s military removes Omar Al-Bashir from power and declares state of emergency
0
Middle-East
Viral ‘Nubian queen’ rally leader says women key to Sudan protests

UN chief urges ceasefire to avert ‘bloody battle’ for Tripoli

Updated 11 April 2019
AFP
0

UN chief urges ceasefire to avert ‘bloody battle’ for Tripoli

Updated 11 April 2019
AFP
0

TRIPOLI: The UN chief warned Libya is on the brink of “a very dangerous situation” as forces loyal to the internationally recognized government and a rival strongman battle for control of the capital.
Thousands of people have fled heavy fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli that has left dozens dead and prompted mounting global alarm.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appealed for a halt to hostilities to prevent the situation spiralling out of control.
“It’s still time to stop,” he told reporters after briefing the UN Security Council in a closed session in New York.
“It’s still time for a cease-fire to take place, for a cessation of hostilities to take place, and to avoid the worst, which would be a dramatic, bloody battle for Tripoli.”
Nearly a week of fighting on the city’s doorstep has already killed 56 people and wounded 266, the World Health Organization said.
“Thousands of people have fled their homes, while others are trapped in conflict areas. Hospitals inside and outside (Tripoli) are receiving daily casualties,” it said.
The UN chief was in Libya when forces loyal to military strongman Khalifa Hafta last week launched an offensive to capture the capital, which is controlled by a UN-backed government and an array of militias.
Haftar backs a rival administration based in eastern Libya that refuses to recognize the authority of the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez Al-Sarraj.
Guterres said Libya was facing a “very dangerous situation” and urged a halt to the fighting to allow political negotiations to start anew.
“It is very clear for me that we need to restart a serious political dialogue and a serious political negotiation but it is obvious that cannot take place without a full stop to the hostilities,” he said.
The council met for more than two hours behind closed doors to consider how to address the fresh fighting that has derailed efforts to end instability that has been exploited by jihadists and people-smugglers.
The United Nations postponed a national conference that was to open on Sunday to draw up a roadmap to elections, meant to turn the page on years of turmoil since the NATO-backed overthrow of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Heavy clashes shook Ain Zara, a town dotted with farms on the southeastern outskirts of Tripoli where pro-GNA fighters managed to reverse an advance by Haftar’s forces.
On the town’s main street, lined with shops and houses, a sand barrier erected by pro-GNA forces separated the two camps.
“Today, the criminals of Haftar’s group have advanced, but we destroyed a tank and two armored vehicles,” said a pro-GNA fighter who gave his name as Youssef.
“The situation is good now,” he said.
Behind him, artillery fire stirred up a cloud of sand as the sound of machine guns and anti-aircraft guns rang out.
Suddenly a shell sliced through the air and hit a nearby house.
“You see, he (Haftar) wants to destroy our houses and all of Tripoli,” one of the fighters shouted.
Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls swathes of the country’s east, said on Wednesday it had seized a barracks in the Aziziya area around 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Tripoli after “ferocious clashes.”
It said several fighters loyal to the UN-backed government had been detained and their weapons seized.
“For the moment, it’s still a game of cat and mouse,” said a commander from a pro-GNA group.
“We’re still organizing ourselves. The war hasn’t truly started,” he told AFP in Ain Zara.
Heavy arms fire was heard from the front line about 10 kilometers (six miles) away where the city’s disused international airport has changed hands several times over the past week.
Haftar’s forces appear to be advancing on two fronts, from the south and southeast of Tripoli, while coast roads to the east and west of the city are defended by fighters loyal to the GNA.
The strongman, whose key allies are the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia, is a former Qaddafi military chief who has emerged as a major player in Libya’s political struggle.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was “deeply concerned by the situation in Libya.”
“The current military operation and advance on Tripoli are increasing the suffering of the Libyan people and putting civilian lives at risk,” he said.
The UN children’s agency (UNICEF) said “nearly half a million children in Tripoli and tens of thousands more in the western areas are at a direct risk due to the intensification of fighting.”
Although casualties remain limited so far, the International Crisis Group warned further escalation “could precipitate a humanitarian disaster.”
“If unleashed, a full-fledged offensive could become a proxy war between regional powers and cause innumerable casualties as well as immense devastation,” it said.

Topics: Libya

Latest updates

Romelu Lukaku calls for Manchester United ‘arrogance’ against Barcelona in second leg
0
UN chief urges ceasefire to avert ‘bloody battle’ for Tripoli
0
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested at Ecuadorean embassy
0
Pro-Kurdish party slams Turkey ban on elected mayors taking office
0
Daesh recruit says many foreign fighters jailed or killed
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.