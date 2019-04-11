You are here

  • Home
  • Romelu Lukaku calls for Manchester United ‘arrogance’ against Barcelona in second leg
﻿

Romelu Lukaku calls for Manchester United ‘arrogance’ against Barcelona in second leg

Manchester United's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku (R) has a shot by Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique during the UEFA Champions League first leg quarterfinal football match between Manchester United and Barcelona at Old Trafford. (AFP)
Updated 11 April 2019
AFP
0

Romelu Lukaku calls for Manchester United ‘arrogance’ against Barcelona in second leg

  • Luke Shaw own goal gives Barcelona slight advantage going into second leg
  • United rallied after that early setback and unsettled Ernesto Valverde's side
Updated 11 April 2019
AFP
0

MANCHESTER: Romelu Lukaku called on Manchester United to play with "arrogance and confidence" against Barcelona as they seek to overturn a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side face an uphill battle at the Camp Nou next week after Luke Shaw's own goal gave Barca a 1-0 win in Wednesday's match at Old Trafford.
United rallied after that early setback and unsettled Ernesto Valverde's side, giving Lukaku and his teammates confidence of a memorable turnaround in Spain next Tuesday.
"We have to believe and have the desire and more quality than today," said the Belgium striker. "Be better on the ball and then you never know what can happen in football.
"I don't think we played with the same arrogance and confidence on the ball (early on). Second half we tried and the first 20 minutes of the second half we were there.
"It's something we have to do for the whole 90 minutes over there and not concede a goal and score early."
That approach worked well at Paris Saint-Germain last month as United made Champions League history by becoming the first side to progress after losing the first leg at home by two or more goals.
The Parc des Princes triumph was the highlight of a topsy-turvy campaign for the Old Trafford giants, but even during the difficult Jose Mourinho era they managed to seal a last-gasp 2-1 comeback win at Juventus.
Asked if those two matches will play on Barcelona's mind, Lukaku said: "Yeah, but I don't think they will look at us. We have to look at ourselves, get a result and give our all, run as much as we can."
Wednesday saw United fail to muster a shot on target for the first time in a Champions League match since 2005, but there was some promising build-up play.
"Definitely (they are beatable)," Lukaku added. "On the day you can score from one chance and that's what they did today.
"There was a lack of concentration and they scored a goal and from that moment on we tried to control, but I think over there we have to do a better job and stay focused a bit more, we know they have players who make late runs.
"For us we have to go with the desire, be focused and when the chance comes, we have to score."

Topics: football soccer Manchester United Barcelona champions league UEFA Champions League

Related

0
Sport
No point resting Lionel Messi, says Barcelona boss Valverde
0
Sport
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointment as Manchester United boss is a welcome throwback

Virat Kohli named among Wisden's Cricketers of the Year

Updated 10 April 2019
AFP
0

Virat Kohli named among Wisden's Cricketers of the Year

  • India captain put to bed questions over his ability to thrive in English conditions last year
  • Other cricketers of the year were England's Sam Curran, Jos Buttler and Rory Burns
Updated 10 April 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Virat Kohli was Wednesday named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year and also became the first player to win the award for leading cricketer in the world in three successive years.
The India captain put to bed questions over his ability to thrive in English conditions last year, topping the Test run charts with 593 runs and two centuries even though his side lost the series 4-1.
Kohli, who is top of the Test and one-day international rankings, scored 2,735 runs in all formats in 2018, outstripping nearest rival, England's Joe Root, by more than 700 runs.
"His struggles in English conditions were consigned to history, and Kohli banished any doubt about being regarded as the outstanding player of the era," Wisden said in a statement announcing its awards.
The other cricketers of the year were England's Sam Curran, Jos Buttler and Rory Burns, plus prolific England women's player Tammy Beaumont.
Players can only receive Wisden's cricketer of the year award, given primarily for feats achieved during the preceding English domestic season, once in their career.
Kohli was also named as the leading men's player in the world for a third straight year.
"In making hundreds in South Africa, England and Australia, as well as at home, he showed a mastery of all conditions and bowling attacks," Wisden said. "The pressure never cowed him."
India's Smriti Mandhana scooped the women's award, with Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan retaining his title as leading Twenty20 cricketer in the world.
The latest edition of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, considered the "Bible" of the game, is published on April 11.

Topics: Cricket Test cricket One Day International (ODI) Virat Kohli Wisden

Related

0
Sport
Virat Kohli slams ‘worst loss’ after Warner and Bairstow lead Hyderabad to 118-run win over Bangalore in IPL
0
Sport
Virat Kohli makes history with clean sweep of ICC awards

Latest updates

Netanyahu looks to form right-wing government after victory
0
Historic water levels at Iraq reservoirs and dams
0
Trump’s Golan Heights move causes concern in Lebanon for land owners
0
Embrace change or stagnate, leaders told at Top CEO in Bahrain
0
Shoura Council and EU officials meet in Riyadh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.