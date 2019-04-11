Nepal to send team to clean Mount Everest

You are here

﻿

A Sherpa bags litter on Mount Everest at 8,000 meters. (AFP)
  • Decades of commercial mountaineering have turned the mountain into the world’s highest rubbish dump
  • Fluorescent tents, discarded climbing equipment and empty gas canisters pollute the well-trodden route to the summit
KATMANDU: Nepal will send a dedicated team to Mount Everest this climbing season to collect garbage and retrieve bodies littering the world’s highest peak, officials said Thursday.
Decades of commercial mountaineering have turned the mountain into the world’s highest rubbish dump as an increasing number of big-spending climbers pay little attention to the ugly footprint they leave behind.
Fluorescent tents, discarded climbing equipment, empty gas canisters and even human excrement pollute the well-trodden route to the summit of the 8,848-meter (29,029-foot) peak.
“We take pride in Mount Everest but we are often accused of not being able to clean it... We have now come together to clean the mountain,” said Dandu Raj Ghimire, chief of Nepal’s tourism department.
The government has joined hands with mountaineering associations, the army and local organizations to coordinate the clean-up effort.
A 14-member team will be sent to Everest base camp from April 25 and aim to bring back 10,000 kilogrammes (11 tons) of trash.
Eight members will then ascend to Camp 2 at 6,400 meters and teams of three will take turns to go up to Camp 4 at 7,950 meters, where they will spend 15 days litter-picking on the snowy slopes.
Climbers and high altitude workers will be given incentives to bring back the bundled trash down to the base camp and the recyclables will be airlifted to the capital.
“This is the first time the government has taken initiative to clean the mountain... but it can’t be done in just one year. We have to continue this,” said Santa Bir Sherpa of the Nepal Mountaineering Association.
Six years ago, Nepal implemented a $4,000 rubbish deposit per team that would be refunded if each climber brought down at least eight kilogrammes (18 pounds) of waste, but only half of the climbers return with their trash.
In February, China banned non-climbers from accessing its Everest base camp in Tibet in an attempt to clean up its side of the mountain.
Over 4,000 people have climbed Everest so far, and last year saw a record 807 climbers reach the summit.
Melting glaciers caused by global warming are exposing bodies and trash that have accumulated on the mountain since Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay made the first successful summit 66 years ago.
Environmentalists are also concerned that the pollution on Everest is also affecting water sources down in the valley.

Topics: Mount Everest nepal

Eye’ll bee damned: woman finds insects in eye

  • The tiny insects were discovered after the woman sought treatment for an itchy and swollen left eye
  • “I think the Halictidae mistook the eyelid for an armpit,” a doctor said
TAIWAN: Four “sweat bees” that had been living in a Taiwanese woman’s eye were removed by a doctor who described his surprise at finding a “leg with hair, protruding from the eyelid.”
The tiny insects, which are just three milimeters (one-tenth of an inch) long, were discovered after the woman — known only as Ms Ho — sought treatment for an itchy and swollen left eye, Dr. Horng Chi-ting said.
“I think the Halictidae mistook the eyelid for an armpit,” he told AFP, using another name for “sweat bees” that are attracted to sweat, adding it could be the first case of its kind worldwide.
Horng looked closely at the woman’s streaming eye and “was surprised to find a back leg with hair protruding from the eyelid. I didn’t know what the insects were,” he told AFP.
He then sent the insects to a professor at National Taiwan University for identification.
The 29-year-old woman’s ordeal began when she was out weeding her ancestors’ graves at the end of last month and felt a gust of wind blow something into her eye, Horng said.
“Luckily the Halictidae didn’t attack her eye and they were removed relatively quickly,” he said.
“She thought the itching was caused by her contact lens and did not rub her eye. That would have crushed the poisonous bees to blind her,“
It took Ms Ho three days to recover, Horng said.

Topics: Taiwan

