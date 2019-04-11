Saudi citizens can travel visa-free to Albania until October

RIYADH: Saudi citizens will now be able to travel to Albania without a visa until October 2019, a recent announcement by the country’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sami Shiba revealed.

From April 1 to Oct. 31 this year, Saudis — as well as citizens from Bahrain and Oman — will only need a passport to travel to the southern European country and are not required to apply for a visa.

Shiba said that following the visit of Albania’s prime minister Edi Rama to the Kingdom in February, relations between his country and Saudi Arabia were “very good,” and that both had inked a number of deals committed to strengthening ties, including in the tourism sector.

“We are working on attracting Saudi airline companies to provide a direct flight from Riyadh and Jeddah to Tirana, which will eventually facilitate and encourage Saudi tourists and visitors to discover and enjoy Albania,” Shiba said.