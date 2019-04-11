You are here

  • Home
  • New Afghan army corps set up to quash Taliban gains
﻿

New Afghan army corps set up to quash Taliban gains

President Ashraf Ghani has previously said that more than 45,000 members of the Afghan security forces have been killed in fighting with the Taliban since he took office over four years ago. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 April 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
0

New Afghan army corps set up to quash Taliban gains

  • Taliban advances in the north have led to the disruption of electricity supplies to many parts of the country
Updated 11 April 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL: The Afghan government has announced the creation of a new army corps for the north of the country where Taliban insurgents have made recent gains.

The additional troop presence is aimed at beefing up military support against increased Taliban attacks on security forces and infrastructure projects.

President Ashraf Ghani has previously said that more than 45,000 members of the Afghan security forces have been killed in fighting with the Taliban since he took office over four years ago. Tens of thousands of other security personnel have also been injured.

According to estimates, a large number of those casualties have been in the north of Afghanistan, far away from the Taliban’s traditional areas of support in the south.

Taliban advances in the north have led to the disruption of electricity supplies to many parts of the country along with road closures, which together have proved damaging to local economies.

The insurgents’ gains have put pressure on Ghani’s government.

The government is locked in a major internal power struggle while the US steps up efforts to negotiate with the Taliban a peaceful settlement to the long-running Afghan conflict and a withdrawal of American troops.

Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman, Zubair Arif, said: “The purpose of creating the new army corps is to provide security assurance to the (Afghan) people, counter threats of the enemy and their attacks on reconstruction projects.”

Qais Mangal, another ministry spokesman, said the extra troops would provide additional backup for other security forces during battles with the Taliban.

Abdul Rahman Rahmani, an officer for the ministry, told Arab News that eight other corps already operated in the country, including an air force and a special operations unit. There were between 32,000 and 40,000 troops in an army corps, he said.

Retired Afghan army general, Attiqullah Amarkhail, said the formation of the corps would improve security in the region “only if new tactics are put in place and a professional cadre runs it.”

He told Arab News: “It won’t have any impact if the troops lack resources, and the goal is to appoint a new post for someone in the government as a top general.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

0
World
Taliban roadside bomb kills 4 Americans in Afghanistan
0
World
Afghan forces battle Taliban for fifth day in western Badghis province

Filipinos plan more diggings where new human species was found

Updated 4 min 2 sec ago
JIM GOMEZ | AP
0

Filipinos plan more diggings where new human species was found

Updated 4 min 2 sec ago
JIM GOMEZ | AP
0
MANILA, Philippines: Archaeologists who discovered fossil bones and teeth of a previously unknown human species that thrived more than 50,000 years ago in the northern Philippines said Thursday they plan more diggings and called for better protection of the popular limestone cave complex where the remains were unearthed.
Filipino archaeologist Armand Salvador Mijares said the discovery of the remains in Callao Cave in Cagayan province made the Philippines an important research ground on human evolution. The new species is called Homo luzonensis after the main northern island of Luzon, where the remains were dug up starting in 2007.
Beaming with pride, Mijares displayed the six fragments of bones from the feet, hands and thigh and seven teeth of three individuals from that bygone era in a news conference at the state-run University of the Philippines. Tests showed two of the fossil fragments had minimum ages of 50,000 years and 67,000 years, according to a study published by the scientific journal Nature.
“This puts the Philippines, our scientific community in the spotlight,” Mijares said. “Before, we’re just peripheral in this debate of human evolution.”
Mijares, who led a small team of foreign and local archaeologists behind the rare discovery, said he plans to resume the diggings next year and hopes to find larger fossil bones, artifacts and possibly stone tools used by people in those times. Aside from Callao Cave, human fossils have recently been found in another site in Bulacan province just north of the capital, Manila, Mijares said without elaborating.
Another veteran Filipino archaeologist, Eusebio Dizon, said the human remains from Callao were the oldest to be found in the Philippines, predating those discovered in Tabon Cave on the western island of Palawan by thousands of years.
While the archaeological find could attract more scientists, Dizon worried that it could also draw vandals and treasure hunters who could threaten the seven-chamber cave complex, which is a popular tourism destination. An open-air chapel with pews and an altar in the cave complex has become a popular venue for weddings and filmmakers.
“Penablanca has been a treasure hunting haven of many people,” Dizon said, referring to the Cagayan provincial town where the Callao caves are located. “Maybe it will reignite their kind of activity so that’s why it needs protection now more than ever.”
The main exodus of modern man’s own species from Africa that all of today’s non-African people are descended from took place around 60,000 years ago.
Analysis of the bones from the Callao caves led the study authors to conclude they belonged to a previously unknown member of our “Homo” branch of the human family tree. One of the toe bones and the overall pattern of tooth shapes and sizes differ from what’s been seen before in the Homo family, the researchers said.
The fossil bones and teeth found about 3 meters (9.8 feet) below the ground in the cave show they belonged to small-bodied people. Bones of deer and related animals were found in the area, some with cut marks, suggesting they were butchered although there were no stone tools or sharp implements found in the immediate area where the human fossils were dug up, Mijares said.
Although the find contributes a new insight into modern man’s ancient beginnings, Dizon said it also raised new questions and deepened the mystery behind the evolution of man.

Latest updates

Filipinos plan more diggings where new human species was found
0
Hillary Clinton wants WikiLeaks founder Assange to ‘answer for what he has done’
0
Warriors start playoff road, without LeBron there at the end
0
Disney unveils new streaming service to debut late this year
0
Nipsey Hussle, a hometown hero, immortalized at LA memorial
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.