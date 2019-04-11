You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Working by Robert Caro
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Working by Robert Caro

Updated 11 April 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Working by Robert Caro

  • Caro talks a lot about power in Working. It can corrupt, yes, but not always.
Updated 11 April 2019
Arab News
0

In his sixth book, Working: Researching, Interviewing, Writing, Robert A. Caro shares the methods and motivations he employs while writing biographies that are ever-centered on the nature of power in America.

“Considering that the 83-year-old averages a book a decade, his fans might wonder whether Working will reset the clock that started in 2012, when the fourth book of his multivolume magnum opus, The Years of  Lyndon Johnson, was published,” said Jennifer Szalai in a review published in The New York Times.

Caro talks a lot about power in Working. It can corrupt, yes, but not always. “Once you get enough power, once you’re there, where you wanted to be all along, then you can see what the protagonist wanted to do all along, because now he’s doing it,” he says. “What power always does is reveal.”

“There are a number of anecdotes in Working that Caro has shared before — after all, his books are so comprehensive that it only makes sense for, say, Means of Ascent, the second book in the Johnson series, to include a section on how Caro tracked down Luis Salas, a former voting official who confessed to helping Johnson steal the 1948 Senate election,” added Szalai. 

In a review published in ft.com. Richard Lambert said that Caro’s books are not biographies in the normal sense of the word. What interests him is political power: Where it comes from, why, how it is exercised and how it bears on the lives of the powerless. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: No Turning Back by Rania Abouzeid
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Solitary by Albert Woodfox

What We Are Reading Today: No Turning Back by Rania Abouzeid

Updated 10 April 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: No Turning Back by Rania Abouzeid

  • There is no better way to refocus on Syria than to read Abouzeid’s book
Updated 10 April 2019
Arab News
0

In this book, Rania Abouzeid describes the people who suffer and endure in the Syrian civil war.

“There is no better way to refocus on Syria than to read Abouzeid’s book. A freelance journalist who has covered the war since its inception, Abouzeid tells the story of the conflict through the life stories of individuals,” Gideon Rachman said in a review published in FT.com. 

Christopher Dickey said in his review in The York Times that Abouzeid’s narrative of the unending Syrian war from 2011 through 2016 and into 2017 offers an extraordinary reporting and many flashes of exquisitely descriptive prose. But it is the characters around whom the story is built who make the book unforgettable, as Abouzeid threads together their stories of hope and loss in a country where “the dead are not merely nameless, reduced to figures. They are not even numbers.” 

Dexter Filkins, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Forever War, said that Abouzeid has produced a work of stunning reportage from the very heart of the conflict.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Charged by Emily Bazelon
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: No Shadow of a Doubt by Daniel Kennefick

Latest updates

South Korean babies born Dec. 31 become 2-year-olds next day
0
Black hole named ‘Powehi’ by Hawaii university professor
0
Filipinos plan more diggings where new human species was found
0
Hillary Clinton wants WikiLeaks founder Assange to ‘answer for what he has done’
0
Warriors start playoff road, without LeBron there at the end
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.