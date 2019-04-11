You are here

﻿

What We Are Using Today: Headspace

Updated 11 sec ago
Deema Al Khudair
0

What We Are Using Today: Headspace

Updated 11 sec ago
Deema Al Khudair
0

Life can be overwhelming at times, so it is always good idea to allow yourself a “time out” for a few minutes each day, to reflect on the events of that day or your thoughts.

Headspace is a health care company that specializes in meditation. It offers an application, and related website, that is simple to use but effective. It offers illustrated guides to meditation sessions that can help relieve stress and anxiety, along with sessions designed to help with sleep.

The app has a library of sessions that can help you cope with a range of issues, including financial stress, regret, feeling overwhelmed and change. It also includes mood boosters such as motivation sessions, creativity sessions or just taking a break.

Headspace has really made a difference in my daily life. Whenever I finish a session, I feel much better and calmer and have gained a sense of clarity.

Topics: Lifestyle apps

Related

0
Science & Technology
Meditation apps help reduce anxiety and depression
0
Food & Health
Why meditation is good for you

What We Are Reading Today: Working by Robert Caro

Updated 15 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Working by Robert Caro

  • Caro talks a lot about power in Working. It can corrupt, yes, but not always.
Updated 15 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
0

In his sixth book, Working: Researching, Interviewing, Writing, Robert A. Caro shares the methods and motivations he employs while writing biographies that are ever-centered on the nature of power in America.

“Considering that the 83-year-old averages a book a decade, his fans might wonder whether Working will reset the clock that started in 2012, when the fourth book of his multivolume magnum opus, The Years of  Lyndon Johnson, was published,” said Jennifer Szalai in a review published in The New York Times.

Caro talks a lot about power in Working. It can corrupt, yes, but not always. “Once you get enough power, once you’re there, where you wanted to be all along, then you can see what the protagonist wanted to do all along, because now he’s doing it,” he says. “What power always does is reveal.”

“There are a number of anecdotes in Working that Caro has shared before — after all, his books are so comprehensive that it only makes sense for, say, Means of Ascent, the second book in the Johnson series, to include a section on how Caro tracked down Luis Salas, a former voting official who confessed to helping Johnson steal the 1948 Senate election,” added Szalai. 

In a review published in ft.com. Richard Lambert said that Caro’s books are not biographies in the normal sense of the word. What interests him is political power: Where it comes from, why, how it is exercised and how it bears on the lives of the powerless. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: No Turning Back by Rania Abouzeid
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Solitary by Albert Woodfox

Latest updates

31,000 Iraqis to return home under Syrian deal
0
What We Are Reading Today: Working by Robert Caro
0
New Afghan army corps set up to quash Taliban gains
0
Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi charged with fraud in New York
0
Kim Jong Un vows to deliver ‘serious blow’ over sanctions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.