What We Are Using Today: Headspace

Life can be overwhelming at times, so it is always good idea to allow yourself a “time out” for a few minutes each day, to reflect on the events of that day or your thoughts.
Headspace is a health care company that specializes in meditation. It offers an application, and related website, that is simple to use but effective. It offers illustrated guides to meditation sessions that can help relieve stress and anxiety, along with sessions designed to help with sleep.
The app has a library of sessions that can help you cope with a range of issues, including financial stress, regret, feeling overwhelmed and change. It also includes mood boosters such as motivation sessions, creativity sessions or just taking a break.
Headspace has really made a difference in my daily life. Whenever I finish a session, I feel much better and calmer and have gained a sense of clarity.