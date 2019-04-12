You are here

﻿

Saudi Arabia to host Sudanese pilgrims until resumption of flights

Sudan pilgrims will be provided for by the Saudi government until flights to their country resume. (SPA)
Updated 12 April 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia to host Sudanese pilgrims until resumption of flights

Updated 12 April 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will host pilgrims from Sudan until flights to the country are restored, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 

All flights in and out of the country were halted earlier in the day after President Omar Al-Bashir was removed from power by the Sudanese military.

King Salman ordered the Minister of Hajj and Umrah to provide for the pilgrims from Sudan until transport links are resumed.

Airports in Khartoum and Port Sudan were closed, which prompted Saudi carriers Saudia and Flynas to announce on Twitter that they had suspended all flights to and from Sudan.

Al-Bashir’s ouster follows months of escalating protests against his rule that have been met with a brutal response by the security forces. Dozens of people have been killed.

In a televised address, Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, the first vice president and defense minister of Sudan, announced the suspension of the Sudanese constitution and creation of a transitional military council, which will lead the country for two years. Elections would be held after the transition period, Auf added.

Saudi Arabia gifts Qur'an to thousands at Tunis book fair

Updated 21 min 33 sec ago
SPA
Saudi Arabia gifts Qur’an to thousands at Tunis book fair

Updated 21 min 33 sec ago
SPA
TUNIS: Thousands of copies of the Holy Qur’an have been handed out to visitors flocking to the Kingdom’s pavilion at the 35th Tunis International Book Fair.
A varied program of activities has seen the Saudi exhibition area swamped on a daily basis by people attending the popular annual event in the Tunisian capital.
Copies of the Qur’an produced in different languages ​​and editions by the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, were given to thousands of visitors to the Saudi pavilion.
The King Fahd Complex seeks to teach, print and distribute the Qur’an to Muslims in various cultural forums around the world.
The children’s corner of the pavilion has also proved a popular attraction, offering story-telling sessions and initiatives aimed at encouraging youngsters to express themselves through drawing and painting.
Information was also provided on a range of scholarships offered by the Kingdom to Saudi and foreign students, particularly in the area of science.
Visitors to the Kingdom’s pavilion were welcomed with dates and Arabic coffee and were able to meet representatives of 25 bodies including ministries, libraries, universities and literary clubs. More than 1,500 books covering subjects including science, education, and cultural were also on offer.

