You are here

  • Home
  • Arsenal, Chelsea put one foot in Europa League semis
﻿

Arsenal, Chelsea put one foot in Europa League semis

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right, kicks the ball next to Napoli's Nikola Maksimovic during the Europa League first-leg quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Napoli at Emirates stadium in London on April 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
AFP
0

Arsenal, Chelsea put one foot in Europa League semis

Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
AFP
0
PARIS: Arsenal and Chelsea closed in on the Europa League last four on Thursday after the Gunners saw off highly-fancied Napoli 2-0 at the Emirates, while Marco Alonso’s late header earned Maurizio Sarri’s side a hard-fought win at Slavia Prague.
Unai Emery’s Arsenal hold a healthy advantage going into next week’s second leg thanks to a fine early strike from Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey and an unfortunate Kalidou Koulibaly own goal midway through the first half, and can rue missed chances that would have put the tie completely beyond the Italians’ reach.
“To keep a clean sheet and score a couple of goals is a lovely way to start the first leg. We’re delighted with that,” said Ramsey, who should have added the third when he blazed over with nine minutes left, to BT Sport.
“We can go into the second leg with a little bit of a cushion, but we know it will be a difficult place to go... They are a quality team.”
Chelsea meanwhile escaped from Eden Arena after a bitty display that saw Kepa Arrizabalaga have to make some fine saves to keep the Czechs out before Alonso nodded home Willian’s pinpoint cross four minutes from time to seal a 1-0 win.
The Blues remain unbeaten in the Europa League, keeping eight clean sheets in the competition this season, and it was that solidity that saw them through on a tricky evening in Prague.
The Premier League pair remain on a collision course for the final in Baku, with both sides set to avoid each other if they make it through next week’s second legs.
Arsenal were all over Napoli from the kick-off and got their deserved opener with 14 minutes on the clock, Ramsay waltzing in at the end of a beautiful passing move to calmly stroke home Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s neat lay-off.
Napoli were completely out of sorts, barely able to get the ball out of their own half at times, and 10 minutes later the Gunners doubled their lead.
Former Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira won possession in midfield and charged toward goal before letting off a weak shot that flicked off Koulibaly and flew past a bamboozled Alex Meret in the Napoli goal.
Arsenal should have made more of their first-half dominance over Carlo Ancelotti’s slipshod side, but were not punished by the Serie A outfit, who through Piotr Zielinski should have bagged an away goal to take back to Naples in the second half.
“I was surprised by the lack of courage and personality from my players at the start,” Carlo Ancelotti told Sky Sport.
“Turning this around will be difficult now, but we’ll be home at the San Paolo, and our supporters will help us.”
Arsenal will almost certainly take on Valencia should they hold on at what will be an intimidating Stadio San Paolo after the La Liga side scored twice in stoppage time to win 3-1 at fellow Spaniards Villarreal.
Goncalo Guedes scored twice, including what could be the decisive third three minutes into added time, as Marcelino’s side struck with two clinical breakaway goals to give them a great chance of making the semis.
Chelsea meanwhile will likely play Benfica should they go through after 19-year-old Joao Felix became the youngest ever player to score a Europa League hat-trick and set up the other goal in 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt that leaves the Bundesliga side, who had to play with 10 men for 70 minutes, with an uphill task to make the last four in Germany next week.
Felix, a revelation in his first season in the Benfica first team, got the ball rolling from the spot in the 21st minute after Evan N’Dicka was sent off for shoving over goal-bound Gedson Fernandes.
He put the hosts back in front just before the break after Luka Jovic — on loan from Benfica — scored a shock leveller against his parent club in the 40th minute.
Ruben Dias made it three when he headed in Felix’s flick-on a from a corner, and the 19-year-old side-footed home Alex Grimaldo’s cross to complete his treble nine minutes into the second half, before Goncalo Paciencia pulled one back with his head from a corner to keep the tie alive.

Romelu Lukaku calls for Manchester United ‘arrogance’ against Barcelona in second leg

Updated 11 April 2019
AFP
0

Romelu Lukaku calls for Manchester United ‘arrogance’ against Barcelona in second leg

  • Luke Shaw own goal gives Barcelona slight advantage going into second leg
  • United rallied after that early setback and unsettled Ernesto Valverde's side
Updated 11 April 2019
AFP
0

MANCHESTER: Romelu Lukaku called on Manchester United to play with "arrogance and confidence" against Barcelona as they seek to overturn a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side face an uphill battle at the Camp Nou next week after Luke Shaw's own goal gave Barca a 1-0 win in Wednesday's match at Old Trafford.
United rallied after that early setback and unsettled Ernesto Valverde's side, giving Lukaku and his teammates confidence of a memorable turnaround in Spain next Tuesday.
"We have to believe and have the desire and more quality than today," said the Belgium striker. "Be better on the ball and then you never know what can happen in football.
"I don't think we played with the same arrogance and confidence on the ball (early on). Second half we tried and the first 20 minutes of the second half we were there.
"It's something we have to do for the whole 90 minutes over there and not concede a goal and score early."
That approach worked well at Paris Saint-Germain last month as United made Champions League history by becoming the first side to progress after losing the first leg at home by two or more goals.
The Parc des Princes triumph was the highlight of a topsy-turvy campaign for the Old Trafford giants, but even during the difficult Jose Mourinho era they managed to seal a last-gasp 2-1 comeback win at Juventus.
Asked if those two matches will play on Barcelona's mind, Lukaku said: "Yeah, but I don't think they will look at us. We have to look at ourselves, get a result and give our all, run as much as we can."
Wednesday saw United fail to muster a shot on target for the first time in a Champions League match since 2005, but there was some promising build-up play.
"Definitely (they are beatable)," Lukaku added. "On the day you can score from one chance and that's what they did today.
"There was a lack of concentration and they scored a goal and from that moment on we tried to control, but I think over there we have to do a better job and stay focused a bit more, we know they have players who make late runs.
"For us we have to go with the desire, be focused and when the chance comes, we have to score."

Topics: football soccer Manchester United Barcelona champions league UEFA Champions League

Related

0
Sport
No point resting Lionel Messi, says Barcelona boss Valverde
0
Sport
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointment as Manchester United boss is a welcome throwback

Latest updates

Arsenal, Chelsea put one foot in Europa League semis
0
Uber sets IPO in motion, seeks to ‘ignite opportunity’
0
Israeli spacecraft crashes onto moon after technical failures
0
Saudi Arabia to host Sudanese pilgrims until resumption of flights
0
Saudi minister talks of new education strategy to promote excellence
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.