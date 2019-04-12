You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Hitler would have loved social media’: Disney CEO
﻿

‘Hitler would have loved social media’: Disney CEO

Adolf Hitler would have “loved social media” as a tool to spread extremist propaganda, says Disney CEO Bob Iger. (Shutterstock image)
Updated 12 April 2019
AFP
0

‘Hitler would have loved social media’: Disney CEO

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger urges US politicians to reject hate in the run up to the 2020 election
  • Says Adolf Hitler would have exploited social media as a tool to spread extremist propaganda
Updated 12 April 2019
AFP
0

LOS ANGELES: Disney CEO Bob Iger on Thursday called upon US politicians to reject hate in the run up to the 2020 election — and claimed that Adolf Hitler would have “loved social media” as a tool to spread extremist propaganda.
“Hate and anger are dragging us toward an abyss,” he said at a dinner organized by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization. “Our politics, in particular, are now dominated by contempt.”
“Hitler would have loved social media,” he added. “It’s the most powerful marketing tool an extremist could ever hope for.”
“At its worst, social media allows evil to prey on troubled minds and lost souls,” he said.
With a fierce campaign for the 2020 US presidential election expected in the coming months, Iger also stressed that it is “possible to argue policy without attacking people.”
“I want to hear a pitch that isn’t grounded in contempt of others,” he said.
“I want to see a vision big enough to include everyone.”

Topics: social media Adolf Hitler hate speech Bob Iger

Related

0
Media
Britain plans social media regulation to battle harmful content
0
Media
New Australian laws could see social media execs jailed over terror images

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is being spied on in Ecuadorean embassy

Updated 10 April 2019
Reuters
0

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is being spied on in Ecuadorean embassy

  • Assange took refuge in the embassy to avoid being extradited to Sweden
  • Assange made international headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified US military video
Updated 10 April 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been the subject of a sophisticated spying operation in the Ecuadorean embassy where he has been holed up since 2012, the group said on Wednesday.
WikiLeaks said video, audio, photographs, copies of private legal documents and even a medical report turned up in Spain, where a group threatened to start publishing unless they were paid three million euros ($3.4 million).
Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, said he met members of the group who were selling the material and that Spanish police are now investigating the case.
"Extortion is a very serious matter but of much greater concern to me is this material-gathering and spying on Julian Assange by the (Ecuadorean) government ... against an individual who was granted asylum," Hrafnsson told reporters.
The Ecuadorean embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Assange's relations with his hosts have chilled since Ecuador accused him of leaking information about President Lenin Moreno’s personal life. Moreno has said Assange has violated the terms of his asylum.
To some, Assange is a hero for exposing what supporters cast as abuse of power by modern states and for championing free speech. But to others, he is a dangerous rebel who has undermined the security of the United States.
Hrafnsson said attempts to evict Assange from the embassy had been escalating and that WikiLeaks received information last week that it could happen within hours or days.
He did not immediately give evidence for his assertions. Reuters was unable to independently verify the allegations.
Hrafnsson said that the surveillance at the embassy was part of an escalation designed to achieve the result of having Assange extradited to the United States.
Assange took refuge in the embassy to avoid being extradited to Sweden where authorities wanted to question him as part of a sexual assault investigation. That probe was later dropped but WikiLeaks fears the United States wants to prosecute him.
WikiLeaks angered Washington by publishing hundreds of thousands of secret US diplomatic cables that laid bare often highly critical US appraisals of world leaders from Russian President Vladimir Putin to members of the Saudi royal family.
Assange made international headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified US military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff.
Later that year, the group released over 90,000 secret documents detailing the US-led military campaign in Afghanistan, followed by almost 400,000 internal US military reports detailing operations in Iraq.
More than 250,000 classified cables from US embassies followed, then almost 3 million dating back to 1973.

Topics: media WikiLeaks Julian Assange Ecuadorian Embassy London UK

Related

0
World
Ecuador denies it will imminently expel Assange from embassy
0
World
WikiLeaks founder Assange breached terms of London embassy asylum: Ecuador’s president

Latest updates

Sudan's military council says next government will be civilian
0
Disease outbreaks feared in Libya, as supplies stretched: WHO
0
Algeria protests keep up pressure on regime
0
Sudan should free protesters, investigate use of force: UN
0
Demanding civilian government, thousands defy military curfew in Sudan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.