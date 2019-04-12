You are here

  • Home
  • Suicide bombing at open-air market in Pakistan kills 20
﻿

Suicide bombing at open-air market in Pakistan kills 20

1 / 2
Rescue workers and army soldiers gather at the site of a blast at a vegetable market in Quetta, Pakistan April 12, 2019. (Reuters)
2 / 2
Pakistani security officials inspect the site of a bomb blast at a fruit market in Quetta on April 12, 2019. At least 16 people were killed and 30 wounded in a powerful blast on April 12 apparently targeting the Shia Hazara ethnic minority at a busy fruit market in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta, officials said. (AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AP
0

Suicide bombing at open-air market in Pakistan kills 20

  • The police said the bombing took place near a residential area where minority Shiite Muslims live
  • No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack
Updated 30 sec ago
AP
0

QUETTA: A suicide bomber targeted an open-air market in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Friday, killing at least 20 people and wounding dozens of others, police and hospital officials said.
Shortly after the bombing, struck near a Shiite residential area, dozens of angry Shiite youths rallied in Quetta, demanding more security from the authorities and the arrest of those behind the attacks.
They also denounced the violence by Sunni extremists who have killed hundreds in similar attacks over the past years in Baluchistan province, where Quetta is the capital.
"It seems people from the (Shiite) Hazara community were the target," said senior police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema, adding that some of the victims were in critical condition.
Mir Ziaullah Langau, the provincial home minister, said the suicide bomber had walked up to the marketplace and killed both Shiites and Sunnis.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place in the Hazarganji neighborhood, but Sunni militant groups have claimed similar bombings in the past against Shiites, whom they view as apostates deserving of death.
Cheema, the police chief said at least eight Shiites were among the dead, as well as a paramilitary soldier and seven other people. Four paramilitary troops, who were guarding the open-air fruit and vegetable market, were among the wounded.
Local TV footage showed several damaged shops and at least one paramilitary vehicle. A wounded man told reporters from his hospital bed how he had heard a loud explosion before he was struck down.
Qadir Nayil, a leader of the Hazara community, asked the government to provide better protection for the Shiites.
"Once again our people were the target and once again we will have to bury our dear ones," he said. "We demand more security from the government and all those involved in today's act of terrorism should be found and punished."
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi issued statements condemning the attack and adding that it would not weaken "the resolve of the nation in the fight against terrorism."
Jam Kamal Khan, the chief minister of Baluchistan province, also condemned the attack, saying "the enemy of humanity" is to blame.
Several militant groups operate in Baluchistan, which is also the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources such as gas and oil.

Topics: Pakistan Quetta

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan welcomes UAE’s continued interest in petroleum sector
0
Pakistan
Imam of Grand Mosque to lead prayers at Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque today 

‘Scared’ Muslims avoid Christchurch mosques a month after attacks

Updated 12 April 2019
AFP
0

‘Scared’ Muslims avoid Christchurch mosques a month after attacks

  • Muslim worshipers are still struggling to overcome their fears of going to Friday prayers because of the attack
  • “They are still very scared,” Linwood mosque Imam Ibrahim Abdelhalim said
Updated 12 April 2019
AFP
0

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: Four weeks on from the New Zealand mosques massacre, the Christchurch Muslim community was struggling to get worshippers to overcome their fears and return to Friday prayers.
“They are still very scared,” Linwood mosque Imam Ibrahim Abdelhalim told AFP. “Normally we would expect around 100, but now it’s about 30.”
A 28-year-old Australian, Brenton Tarrant, a self-avowed white supremacist, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder after opening fire at the Linwood and Al Noor mosques on March 15.
The Muslim community was further shaken this week when a 33-year-old man, wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the name of US President Donald Trump, shouted abuse at worshippers at the Al Noor mosque.
Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa, who pleaded guilty in court Friday to acting in a manner “likely to cause violence,” said he did not realize what he had done until police showed him a video of him yelling abusive comments including “all Muslims are terrorists.”
“I can’t believe this is actually me,” he told reporters after being remanded on bail until July 31 for sentencing.
Tuapawa said he suffered from mental health issues and had nothing against Muslims.
“It’s just because it’s been in the news and in my head,” he said.

Abdelhalim said many Muslims who wanted to return to the mosques “are having flashbacks and that’s not good.”
New Zealand police have issued a statement saying the national threat level “remains high” a month after the slaughter, even though the gunman is thought to have acted alone.
The security fears have led to a drastic reduction in the number of services later this month on Anzac Day, a national day of remembrance to commemorate New Zealanders and Australians who served in wars and peacekeeping operations.
In Auckland, only 26 will take place — down from nearly 90 last year — which the city’s police commander Karyn Malthus said would make it easier for police to maintain public safety.
“There is no information about a specific threat to ANZAC events at this time, however, it’s important that the public be safe and feel safe at events in the current environment,” she said.
In the wake of the shootings, New Zealand has rushed through legislation to tighten firearms regulations, removing semi-automatic weapons from circulation through a buy-back scheme, prohibition and harsh prison sentences.
On Friday, the government closed a potential loophole by extending the law to cover exports of semi-automatic weapons, magazines and parts.
It shuts off the possibility of gun owners snubbing the buyback scheme and selling their now-illegal firearms to overseas buyers for more money.
“These changes are essential to ensure that weapons that are prohibited in New Zealand are not exported to other countries where they would pose a similar risk,” deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said.

Topics: Islam Muslim Christchurch New Zealand

Related

0
World
New Zealand man pleads guilty to abusing Muslims at Christchurch mosque
0
World
Christchurch gunman to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

Latest updates

Syrian Kurdish official: Damascus talks going nowhere, Russia to blame
0
Sudan’s army won’t extradite Bashir, vows next government will be civilian
0
Disease outbreaks feared in Libya, as supplies stretched: WHO
0
Algeria protests keep up pressure on regime
0
Sudan should free protesters, investigate use of force: UN
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.