You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan should free protesters, investigate use of force: UN
﻿

Sudan should free protesters, investigate use of force: UN

Sudanese military had forced longtime autocratic President Omar Al-Bashir to step down after 30 years in power. (File/AP)
Updated 12 April 2019
Reuters
0

Sudan should free protesters, investigate use of force: UN

  • “This is a very critical, volatile moment for Sudan and there is deep uncertainty and unease about the future,” UN human rights chief said
  • Thousands are camped outside the defense ministry in Khartoum to push for a civilian government, defying a curfew by the army
Updated 12 April 2019
Reuters
0

GENEVA: Sudanese authorities should release people held for peacefully protesting and investigate the use of force against demonstrations since December, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Friday.
“This is a very critical, volatile moment for Sudan and there is deep uncertainty and unease about the future,” Bachelet said, adding that the authorities must refrain from using force against peaceful protesters.
Thousands are camped outside the defense ministry in Khartoum to push for a civilian government, defying a curfew and calling for mass prayers after the military overthrew Omar Al-Bashir after 30 years of autocratic rule.

Topics: Sudan protests UN

Related

0
Middle-East
Demanding civilian government, thousands defy military curfew in Sudan
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to host Sudanese pilgrims until resumption of flights

Sudanese woman in iconic protest image reports getting death threats

Updated 21 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
0

Sudanese woman in iconic protest image reports getting death threats

  • Salah propelled to internet fame earlier this week after clips went viral of her leading powerful protest chants against Al-Bashir
  • The 'Nubian queen' has become a symbol of the protests which she says have traditionally had a female backbone in Sudan
Updated 21 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW YORK: A woman who has come to symbolize protests in Sudan after being photographed chanting atop a car during protests against President Omar Al-Bashir said on Thursday she had received death threats since her image went viral.
Clad in white, Alaa Salah can be seen poised above the crowds in Khartoum, where demonstrators gathered to demand the military hand over power to civilians.
The ouster on Thursday of Bashir, 75, followed months of protests against his rule.
“I wanted to get on the car and speak to the people,” according to a post on a Twitter account for Salah, 22, an engineering and architecture student at Sudan International University.


“We need international support, for people to be aware of what’s happening and to understand our demands.”
The post praised the role of Sudanese women, many of whom have taken to the streets in protest.
Figures from the World Bank show that less than half of women finish secondary school in Sudan where female life expectancy is about 66 years old.
“You cannot have a revolution without women. You cannot have democracy without women,” read the tweet. “We believed we could, so we did.”

Dubbed online as "Kandaka", or Nubian queen, she has become a symbol of the protests which she says have traditionally had a female backbone in Sudan. (File photo/AFP)

Calling herself “very proud to take part in this revolution,” Salah said her life has been threatened since her picture and video went viral on social media.
“I will not bow down. My voice can not be suppressed,” according to a tweet on her account, adding that she would hold Bashir responsible “if anything happens to me.”
The Thomson Reuters Foundation could not reach Salah for comment or verify that she wrote the tweets herself on her account rather than representatives.
Bashir has been indicted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague and faces an arrest warrant over allegations of genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region during an insurgency that began in 2003 and led to the death of an estimated 300,000 people. He denies the allegations.

 

Related

0
Middle-East
Viral ‘Nubian queen’ rally leader says women key to Sudan protests
0
Middle-East
Sudan should free protesters, investigate use of force: UN

Latest updates

Pence defends Trump’s mixed message on WikiLeaks
0
Sudanese woman in iconic protest image reports getting death threats
0
Morocco sentences Swiss man to 10 years in jail for ‘terrorism’
0
Indian election parties hit by TV and funding clampdown
0
Nigel Farage launches Brexit Party’s campaign for European Parliament elections
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.