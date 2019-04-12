You are here

Sudan’s army won’t extradite Bashir, vows next government will be civilian

The Sudanese army claims it has no ambition to hold the reins of power for long after Bashir. (AFP)
Col. Gen. Omar Zein Abedeen made the remarks at a press conference in the capital, Khartoum, defending the military's removal of Bashir from power. (AFP)
  • The Sudanese military council compared itself to ex-military chief who handed over power to civilians in 1986 
  • Sudan’s main protest organizing group on Friday rejected the transitional military council promise
KHARTOUM: A Sudanese army official said on Friday that the military authorities will not extradite deposed President Omar Al-Bashir but will try him at home, before the nation.
Col. Gen. Omar Zein Abedeen made the remarks at a press conference in the capital, Khartoum, defending the military's removal of Bashir from power.
He says the ouster "was not a coup" but a response to the people's demands.
He said that handing over Bashir would be "an ugly mark on Sudan ... even rebels carrying weapons, we won't extradite them."
Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court, where he faces charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide for his deadly campaign against insurgents in Darfur.
The Sudanese army claims it has no ambition to hold the reins of power for long after Bashir, saying it responded to calls from the people against his rule.
Zein Abedeen said that the military wants to "guide the country forward" and act as a "tool for change."
Zein Abedeen, a member of the transitional council that took over on Thursday after Bashir was arrested, tried to strike a conciliatory tone, saying: "We came for you."
He says Bashir is in custody but declined to provide more details. He said Bashir's top government members, including the vice president and associates, are also under arrest but didn't elaborate.
He pledged the military would stay only as long as it's needed.

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators thronged the streets surrounding Sudan's defence ministry compound in the capital Khartoum on Friday, a Reuters witness said.
Protesters have voiced anger at the ruling transitional military council, which announced a transition period of up to two years after the military deposed Omar Al-Bashir as president on Thursday.

Sudan’s main protest organizing group on Friday rejected the transitional military council promise to set up a civilian government and hand over power to an elected president within two years.
“Our demands are clear, just and legitimate, but the coupists (the regime’s security committee)... are not capable of creating change, and they do not have the safety and stability to stay in power,” the Sudanese Professionals Association said in a statement.
“This is not to mention the peaceful demands of handing over power to a transitional civilian government as one of the conditions that needs to be implemented.”

The pro-democracy protesters who spent four months on the streets rallying against the country's autocratic president earlier defied military orders of a curfew after the arrest of Bashir.
Thousands kept up their sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum overnight and into Friday morning.
Organizers of the demonstration say they'll keep up the campaign. It wasn't clear if the army would move against the protesters.
The mood in the crowd appeared festive, with protesters playing music and chanting, "Down again" — a reference Defense Minister Awad Mohammed Ibn Ouf.
Ouf, on a US sanctions list for Darfur genocide, was sworn in as head of the new military transitional council that has taken charge for the next two years.

Meanwhile, the Arab League said that it is following developments with regards to Sudan’s political transition and will continue to work with the country to achieve peace and stability in it.

 

Topics: Sudan

Sudanese woman in iconic protest image reports getting death threats

Sudanese woman in iconic protest image reports getting death threats

  • Salah propelled to internet fame earlier this week after clips went viral of her leading powerful protest chants against Al-Bashir
  • The 'Nubian queen' has become a symbol of the protests which she says have traditionally had a female backbone in Sudan
NEW YORK: A woman who has come to symbolize protests in Sudan after being photographed chanting atop a car during protests against President Omar Al-Bashir said on Thursday she had received death threats since her image went viral.
Clad in white, Alaa Salah can be seen poised above the crowds in Khartoum, where demonstrators gathered to demand the military hand over power to civilians.
The ouster on Thursday of Bashir, 75, followed months of protests against his rule.
“I wanted to get on the car and speak to the people,” according to a post on a Twitter account for Salah, 22, an engineering and architecture student at Sudan International University.


“We need international support, for people to be aware of what’s happening and to understand our demands.”
The post praised the role of Sudanese women, many of whom have taken to the streets in protest.
Figures from the World Bank show that less than half of women finish secondary school in Sudan where female life expectancy is about 66 years old.
“You cannot have a revolution without women. You cannot have democracy without women,” read the tweet. “We believed we could, so we did.”

Dubbed online as "Kandaka", or Nubian queen, she has become a symbol of the protests which she says have traditionally had a female backbone in Sudan. (File photo/AFP)

Calling herself “very proud to take part in this revolution,” Salah said her life has been threatened since her picture and video went viral on social media.
“I will not bow down. My voice can not be suppressed,” according to a tweet on her account, adding that she would hold Bashir responsible “if anything happens to me.”
The Thomson Reuters Foundation could not reach Salah for comment or verify that she wrote the tweets herself on her account rather than representatives.
Bashir has been indicted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague and faces an arrest warrant over allegations of genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region during an insurgency that began in 2003 and led to the death of an estimated 300,000 people. He denies the allegations.

 

