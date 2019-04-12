You are here

Syrian Kurdish official: Damascus talks going nowhere, Russia to blame

The Syrian defense minister last month said the state would take back the Kurdish led-region by force if its leaders did not submit to the return of state authority. (File/AFP)
Updated 40 sec ago
Reuters
  • The Kurdish-led authorities revived efforts to negotiate a deal with Damascus earlier this year
  • They were hoping Moscow would mediate an agreement that would preserve their autonomy
QAMISHLI, Syria: Efforts to forge a political deal between Kurdish-led authorities in northern Syria and the Syrian government are at a standstill and President Bashar-al Assad’s ally Russia is to blame, a Syrian Kurdish official said.
The Kurdish-led authorities revived efforts to negotiate a deal with Damascus earlier this year in the wake of a US decision to withdraw its forces from their areas, hoping Moscow would mediate an agreement that would preserve their autonomy.
The picture has shifted significantly since then, however, with Washington deciding to keep some troops in Syria and the Syrian government directing new threats of military action at Kurdish-led forces if they do not submit to its rule.
Badran Jia Kurd, a Syrian Kurdish official involved in the political track, said the talks had gone nowhere. “The Russians froze the initiative which Russia was supposed to carry out and it did not begin negotiations with Damascus,” he said.
“Russia is still claiming that it is working on that initiative but to no avail,” he told Reuters late on Thursday.
Unlike the insurgent groups that have fought Assad across much of Syria, the main Syrian Kurdish groups are not hostile to him and say their objective is to preserve autonomy within the state.
But Damascus opposes the level of autonomy they seek. The Syrian defense minister last month said the state would take back the Kurdish led-region by force if its leaders did not submit to the return of state authority.
The presence of US forces has provided the Kurdish-led region with a de facto security umbrella that has shielded it from Assad and neighboring Turkey, which views the main Syrian Kurdish groups as a security threat.
Jia Kurd said Russia had put its interests with Turkey ahead of pressing for a deal between Damascus.
Russia had “not played its role after meeting the Turkish side many times and this is what led to the blocking of the path of dialogue with Damascus and Russia bears the historic responsibility,” he said.

Topics: Syria

Sudan's army won't extradite Bashir, vows next government will be civilian

Updated 35 min 43 sec ago
AP
  • The Sudanese military council compared itself to ex-military chief who handed over power to civilians in 1986 
  • The military said authorities will not extradite deposed President Bashir but will try him at home
Sudanese army official said on Friday that the military authorities will not extradite deposed President Omar Al-Bashir but will try him at home, before the nation.
Col. Gen. Omar Zein Abedeen made the remarks at a press conference in the capital, Khartoum, defending the military's removal of Bashir from power.
He says the ouster "was not a coup" but a response to the people's demands.
He said that handing over Bashir would be "an ugly mark on Sudan ... even rebels carrying weapons, we won't extradite them."
Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court, where he faces charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide for his deadly campaign against insurgents in Darfur.
The Sudanese army claims it has no ambition to hold the reins of power for long after Bashir, saying it responded to calls from the people against his rule.
Zein Abedeen said that the military wants to "guide the country forward" and act as a "tool for change."
Zein Abedeen, a member of the transitional council that took over on Thursday after Bashir was arrested, tried to strike a conciliatory tone, saying: "We came for you."
He says Bashir is in custody but declined to provide more details. He said Bashir's top government members, including the vice president and associates, are also under arrest but didn't elaborate.
He pledged the military would stay only as long as it's needed.
Sudanese pro-democracy protesters who spent four months on the streets rallying against the country's autocratic president are now defying the military leaders who overthrew Omar al-Bashir the day before.
Thousands kept up their sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum overnight and into Friday morning despite a curfew imposed by the army after it arrested al-Bashir.
Organizers of the demonstration say they'll keep up the campaign. It wasn't clear if the army would move against the protesters.
The mood in the crowd appeared festive, with protesters playing music and chanting, "Down again" — a reference Defense Minister Awad Mohammed Ibn Ouf.
Ouf, on a US sanctions list for Darfur genocide, was sworn in as head of the new military transitional council that has taken charge for the next two years.

Topics: Sudan

