Egyptian security forces foil attack targeting police in Sinai

SINAI: Egyptian security forces foiled an attack targeting police in Sinai on Friday, killing three militants in the operation.
The militants ambushed security forces in Oyoun Mousa, southern Sinai on Friday morning but security forces managed to foil the attack, Al Arabiya reported. Three militants were killed and three members of the security forces were wounded.
On Thursday, Egypt said its police forces killed 11 militants in the northern Sinai Peninsula, after several attacks in the last two week killed eight policemen and three civilians in the restive area.
An Interior Ministry statement Thursday said security forces exchanged fire with the militants, but no casualties were reported among the police as they stormed the insurgent hideout in the Mediterranean coastal city of El-Arish.
The ministry said it found weapons, two explosive devices and two explosive belts.
On Wednesday, Egyptian security officials said two separate explosive attacks overnight killed four policemen, a day after a Daesh suicide bomber killed four policemen and three civilians.
Egypt has for years battled militants in Sinai.