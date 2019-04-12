You are here

﻿

Egyptian security forces foil attack targeting police in Sinai

In this file photo, Egyptian police inspect cars at a checkpoint in North Sinai. (AFP)
0

SINAI: Egyptian security forces foiled an attack targeting police in Sinai on Friday, killing three militants in the operation. 

The militants ambushed security forces in Oyoun Mousa, southern Sinai on Friday morning but security forces managed to foil the attack, Al Arabiya reported. Three militants were killed and three members of the security forces were wounded.  

On Thursday, Egypt said its police forces killed 11 militants in the northern Sinai Peninsula, after several attacks in the last two week killed eight policemen and three civilians in the restive area.
An Interior Ministry statement Thursday said security forces exchanged fire with the militants, but no casualties were reported among the police as they stormed the insurgent hideout in the Mediterranean coastal city of El-Arish.
The ministry said it found weapons, two explosive devices and two explosive belts.
On Wednesday, Egyptian security officials said two separate explosive attacks overnight killed four policemen, a day after a Daesh suicide bomber killed four policemen and three civilians.
Egypt has for years battled militants in Sinai.

 

Topics: Egypt Sinai

Sudanese woman in iconic protest image reports getting death threats

Updated 58 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

Sudanese woman in iconic protest image reports getting death threats

  • Salah propelled to internet fame earlier this week after clips went viral of her leading powerful protest chants against Al-Bashir
  • The 'Nubian queen' has become a symbol of the protests which she says have traditionally had a female backbone in Sudan
Updated 58 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW YORK: A woman who has come to symbolize protests in Sudan after being photographed chanting atop a car during protests against President Omar Al-Bashir said on Thursday she had received death threats since her image went viral.
Clad in white, Alaa Salah can be seen poised above the crowds in Khartoum, where demonstrators gathered to demand the military hand over power to civilians.
The ouster on Thursday of Bashir, 75, followed months of protests against his rule.
“I wanted to get on the car and speak to the people,” according to a post on a Twitter account for Salah, 22, an engineering and architecture student at Sudan International University.


“We need international support, for people to be aware of what’s happening and to understand our demands.”
The post praised the role of Sudanese women, many of whom have taken to the streets in protest.
Figures from the World Bank show that less than half of women finish secondary school in Sudan where female life expectancy is about 66 years old.
“You cannot have a revolution without women. You cannot have democracy without women,” read the tweet. “We believed we could, so we did.”

Dubbed online as "Kandaka", or Nubian queen, she has become a symbol of the protests which she says have traditionally had a female backbone in Sudan. (File photo/AFP)

Calling herself “very proud to take part in this revolution,” Salah said her life has been threatened since her picture and video went viral on social media.
“I will not bow down. My voice can not be suppressed,” according to a tweet on her account, adding that she would hold Bashir responsible “if anything happens to me.”
The Thomson Reuters Foundation could not reach Salah for comment or verify that she wrote the tweets herself on her account rather than representatives.
Bashir has been indicted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague and faces an arrest warrant over allegations of genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region during an insurgency that began in 2003 and led to the death of an estimated 300,000 people. He denies the allegations.

 

