Tsunami warning lifted after strong quake hits off Indonesia

Indonesia's disaster agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities in Morowali district. The warning was later lifted by the agency. (USGS website)
JAKARTA: A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, triggering a tsunami warning and sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes.
The quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 17 kilometres (10 miles) off the east coast of Sulawesi island, the USGS said, where a 7.5-magnitude quake-tsunami around the city of Palu killed more than 4,300 people last year.
Indonesia's disaster agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities in Morowali district, where residents were advised to move away from the coast.
The warning was later lifted by the agency, which had estimated the wave at under a half a metre (20 inches).
But the USGS warned that considerable damage was possible in poorly built or badly designed structures.
It was not immediately clear how much damage was caused by the quake or if there were any casualties.
Hapsah Abdul Madjid, who lives in Luwuk city in Banggai district, Central Sulawesi, where the tremor was felt strongly, said people fled to higher ground and the electricity was cut, adding that residents panicked as fears soared over an imminent tsunami.
The tremor off the eastern coast of Sulawesi is on the other side of the island from disaster-hit Palu, where residents still felt the quake despite being hundreds of kilometres away.
"I ran straight outside after the earthquake - everything was swaying," 29-year-old Palu resident Mahfuzah told AFP.
Thousands in Palu were still living in makeshift shelters six months after the late September disaster with at least 170,000 residents of the city and surrounding districts displaced and entire neighbourhoods still in ruins, despite life returning to normal in other areas of the tsunami-struck city.
The force of the quake saw entire neighbourhoods levelled by liquefaction - a process where the ground starts behaving like a liquid and swallows up the earth like quicksand.
Apart from the damage to tens of thousands of buildings, the disaster destroyed fishing boats, shops and irrigation systems, robbing residents of their income.
Indonesia has said the damage bill in Palu topped $900 million. The World Bank has offered the country up to $1 billion in loans to get the city back on its feet.
Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.
Last year was a particularly tough one, however, with more than 2,500 disasters ranging from a series of deadly earthquakes to killer landslides and volcanic eruptions.
The sprawling archipelago is dotted with more than 100 volcanoes, including one in the middle of the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands that erupted in late 2018 and unleashed a tsunami that killed more than 400 people.

Nigel Farage launches Brexit Party’s campaign for European Parliament elections

Updated 9 min 8 sec ago
AFP
0

Nigel Farage launches Brexit Party’s campaign for European Parliament elections

  • The former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader was a leading light of the pro-Brexit camp in a bitterly divisive 2016 referendum that voted to pull Britain out of the European Union
  • He now hopes to transform Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to complete the split by its original March 29 deadline into big gains for Brexit supporters
Updated 9 min 8 sec ago
AFP
0

COVENTRY, United Kingdom: Nigel Farage launched his Brexit Party’s campaign Friday for the European Parliament elections — a vote Britain was never meant to take part in but which is now being seen as a referendum on its stalled drive out of the EU.
The former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader was a leading light of the pro-Brexit camp in a bitterly divisive 2016 referendum that voted to pull Britain out of the European Union after nearly half a century.
He now hopes to transform Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to complete the split by its original March 29 deadline into big gains for Brexit supporters.
“I genuinely believe right now this nation, we are lions led by donkeys,” Farage told his maiden campaign event in Conventry — a mediaeval central England city left in ruins by World War II bombing raids.
“We can win these European elections and... start to put the fear of God into our members of parliament in Westminster — they deserve nothing less.”
Britain has found itself in the embarrassing position of having to prepare for a European vote three years after deciding to leave the bloc.
May’s struggle to get her EU divorce terms approved by parliament forced the other 27 nations at a summit earlier this week to grant Britain a second Brexit extension that could run up to October 31.
This requires the UK to field candidates for the May 23 European Parliament election.
Farage said the chaos showed that Britain’s leaders were “pretty much incompetent.”
Not everything went smoothly at the launch for the 55-year-old former commodities trader in London’s bustling financial district.
It turned out that Farage forgot to register thebrexitparty.com website and a campaign group calling themselves “Led By Donkeys” grabbed it instead.
“Nobody is more responsible than Farage for the diminished state of our nation,” thebrexitparty.com site now says.
“It’s time to stop Farage.”
Those out to do just that include a new group of prominent pro-European lawmakers who broke from May’s Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party in February.
The Independent Group (TIG) is re-branding itself as “Change UK” and commands 11 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons.
Its overarching ambition is to keep Britain in Europe by forcing a new Brexit referendum that includes the option of reversing the first one’s results.
“We are clear: Brexit is proving to be undeliverable,” Change UK spokesman Chuka Umunna — a telegenic 40-year-old native Londoner who quit Labour — said in an introductory campaign statement.
“We believe the people should have the final say on this matter, and the best option is for the UK to remain a full member of the European Union.”
The European vote offers startup parties a rare chance to grab the national limelight — and secure treasured funding should they actually win seats in Strasbourg.
An outfit called The Renew Party kicked off its campaign by promising to give a voice to “people from outside politics” who still view themselves as Europeans and believers in causes such as fighting climate change.
It said it was “ready to speak up for disenfranchised voters who cannot rely on the Conservative and Labour parties.”
The elections pose a major headache for both major parties.
May’s Conservatives will have to face supporters frustrated by the party’s inability to lead the way on the biggest issue to face Britain in generations.
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay admitted last week that “asking the public to hold elections for an organization we are meant to have left would damage trust in politics.”
Labour meanwhile is splintered over whether to back a second Brexit vote.
The party includes both Brexit backers and opponents — a division that has left leader Jeremy Corbyn trying to navigate a vague middle ground.
“It is hard to imagine a worse time for Labour and the (Conservatives) to face the only UK-wide proportional electoral contest,” said Anand menon, European politics professor at King’s College London.
“These elections could accelerate the fragmentation of a fragile two-party stalemate, providing an institutional foothold for new parties forged on the issue of Europe.”

