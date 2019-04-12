You are here

  • Home
  • Indian election parties hit by TV and funding clampdown
﻿

Indian election parties hit by TV and funding clampdown

1 / 2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while speaking at an election rally during the first phase of the Indian general elections in Bhagalpur, in the Indian state of Bihar on April 11, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 2
Bangalore City Railway Station porters try the vote casting process during a demonstration organised for the members of the public during Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) regional outreach, in Bangalore on April 12, 2019, for the ongoing general election in the country. (AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
0

Indian election parties hit by TV and funding clampdown

  • The ruling BJP is the biggest beneficiary of the bonds, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), one of the groups behind the case
  • According to the ADR, the BJP — the world’s biggest political party — received about $150 million in total donations in 2018, of which more than half came from anonymous sources
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
0

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered parties to name anonymous donors behind tens of millions of dollars in funding as hostilities intensified in the country’s mega-election.
The order came ahead of the second round of voting and after the election watchdog called for a clampdown on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal television channel, saying it breached campaign rules.
While Modi and his opposition rival Rahul Gandhi returned to the campaign trail, the country’s top court gave parties seven weeks to name people who have bought “electoral bonds” in recent months.
Rival parties are said to be spending up to $7 billion on the election, which started Thursday and runs through to May 19, and funding sources have come under the spotlight.
The bonds — bought for between $15 and $140,000 and then given to a designated party — are controversial because they are anonymous.
India’s election commission and watchdog groups which took the case to the Supreme Court said the bonds should be ended because of the risk of businesses making secret contributions to influence decisions.
Modi’s government, which introduced the bonds in 2017, opposed naming donors. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the biggest beneficiary of the bonds, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), one of the groups behind the case.
More than $150 million in bonds were bought in 2018, according to the Factly Indian data journalism portal.
Experts estimate that at least the same amount was bought in the months ahead of the election.
According to the ADR, the BJP — the world’s biggest political party — received about $150 million in total donations in 2018, of which more than half came from anonymous sources. Congress brought in about $30 million and about 60 percent was anonymous.
The prime minister, who won a landslide in 2014 and is considered frontrunner in this race, faced increased pressure after the election commission said his NaMo TV breached campaign rules.
The commission ordered NaMo TV, which is sponsored by the BJP, to submit all of its content for approval.
Under Indian election rules, any content deemed campaign material — including adverts, films and even social media — needs permission from the independent watchdog.
NaMo TV shows 24-hour programs on Modi rallies, speeches, and even rap songs and dance routines devoted to the normally austere leader. It was being broadcast as normal on Friday.
The order was the commission’s second blow to the Modi campaign in 48 hours, after it postponed the release of a flattering movie about the 68-year-old prime minister until after voting finishes.
Producers of the film insisted they had no links to the BJP. But the commission said the film “PM Narendra Modi,” which tells of the Hindu nationalist leader’s ascent from selling tea at a train station to prime minister, could not be released during the election.
Modi and Gandhi kept up their punishing schedule of rallies ahead of the next vote on April 18.
Modi has sought to portray himself as tough on national security, particularly against Pakistan, which India accuses of fueling an insurgency in Kashmir. The two countries came close to a new war in February after a suicide attack in the disputed territory.
“To kill terrorists in their dens is a policy of a new India,” Modi thundered at an election rally Thursday referring to an airstrike inside Pakistan.
Gandhi and Congress have sought to focus on the economy and the fate of India’s many minorities who say they feel more threatened under the Hindu nationalist government.
“This is the ‘New India’ they want, one completely devoid of unity and brotherhood,” said Congress.
In Thursday’s first day, voter turnout averaged 66 percent, according to the Hindustan Times daily, compared to 70% in the 2014 polls.
The first day of polling saw two supporters of rival parties die in Andhra Pradesh state and a teenager killed in clashes with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Topics: India elections Narendra Modi

Related

0
World
India’s giant election gets underway with voting in first of 7 phases
Special 0
World
What the Gulf’s Indians want from their election at home

Nigel Farage launches Brexit Party’s campaign for European Parliament elections

Updated 45 min 5 sec ago
AFP
0

Nigel Farage launches Brexit Party’s campaign for European Parliament elections

  • The former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader was a leading light of the pro-Brexit camp in a bitterly divisive 2016 referendum that voted to pull Britain out of the European Union
  • He now hopes to transform Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to complete the split by its original March 29 deadline into big gains for Brexit supporters
Updated 45 min 5 sec ago
AFP
0

COVENTRY, United Kingdom: Nigel Farage launched his Brexit Party’s campaign Friday for the European Parliament elections — a vote Britain was never meant to take part in but which is now being seen as a referendum on its stalled drive out of the EU.
The former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader was a leading light of the pro-Brexit camp in a bitterly divisive 2016 referendum that voted to pull Britain out of the European Union after nearly half a century.
He now hopes to transform Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to complete the split by its original March 29 deadline into big gains for Brexit supporters.
“I genuinely believe right now this nation, we are lions led by donkeys,” Farage told his maiden campaign event in Conventry — a mediaeval central England city left in ruins by World War II bombing raids.
“We can win these European elections and... start to put the fear of God into our members of parliament in Westminster — they deserve nothing less.”
Britain has found itself in the embarrassing position of having to prepare for a European vote three years after deciding to leave the bloc.
May’s struggle to get her EU divorce terms approved by parliament forced the other 27 nations at a summit earlier this week to grant Britain a second Brexit extension that could run up to October 31.
This requires the UK to field candidates for the May 23 European Parliament election.
Farage said the chaos showed that Britain’s leaders were “pretty much incompetent.”
Not everything went smoothly at the launch for the 55-year-old former commodities trader in London’s bustling financial district.
It turned out that Farage forgot to register thebrexitparty.com website and a campaign group calling themselves “Led By Donkeys” grabbed it instead.
“Nobody is more responsible than Farage for the diminished state of our nation,” thebrexitparty.com site now says.
“It’s time to stop Farage.”
Those out to do just that include a new group of prominent pro-European lawmakers who broke from May’s Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party in February.
The Independent Group (TIG) is re-branding itself as “Change UK” and commands 11 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons.
Its overarching ambition is to keep Britain in Europe by forcing a new Brexit referendum that includes the option of reversing the first one’s results.
“We are clear: Brexit is proving to be undeliverable,” Change UK spokesman Chuka Umunna — a telegenic 40-year-old native Londoner who quit Labour — said in an introductory campaign statement.
“We believe the people should have the final say on this matter, and the best option is for the UK to remain a full member of the European Union.”
The European vote offers startup parties a rare chance to grab the national limelight — and secure treasured funding should they actually win seats in Strasbourg.
An outfit called The Renew Party kicked off its campaign by promising to give a voice to “people from outside politics” who still view themselves as Europeans and believers in causes such as fighting climate change.
It said it was “ready to speak up for disenfranchised voters who cannot rely on the Conservative and Labour parties.”
The elections pose a major headache for both major parties.
May’s Conservatives will have to face supporters frustrated by the party’s inability to lead the way on the biggest issue to face Britain in generations.
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay admitted last week that “asking the public to hold elections for an organization we are meant to have left would damage trust in politics.”
Labour meanwhile is splintered over whether to back a second Brexit vote.
The party includes both Brexit backers and opponents — a division that has left leader Jeremy Corbyn trying to navigate a vague middle ground.
“It is hard to imagine a worse time for Labour and the (Conservatives) to face the only UK-wide proportional electoral contest,” said Anand menon, European politics professor at King’s College London.
“These elections could accelerate the fragmentation of a fragile two-party stalemate, providing an institutional foothold for new parties forged on the issue of Europe.”

Topics: Nigel Farage Brexit Party

Related

0
World
Brexiteer Nigel Farage enters the lion’s den to meet EU’s chief negotiator
Update 0
World
EU gives PM May ‘flexible’ Brexit recess to Oct. 31

Latest updates

Sudanese woman in iconic protest image reports getting death threats
0
Morocco sentences Swiss man to 10 years in jail for ‘terrorism’
0
Indian election parties hit by TV and funding clampdown
0
Nigel Farage launches Brexit Party’s campaign for European Parliament elections
0
Elon Musk rocket launches Saudi Arabsat satellite
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.