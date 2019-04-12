You are here

Jeddah Municipality signs agreement to promote youth entrepreneurs

Jeddah Municipality and the National Entrepreneurship Initiative signed an agreement that includes investment, development and governance. (Supplied)
The MoU was signed by Saleh Al Turki, Secretary of the Municipality of Jeddah, Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Alam, CEO of the Initiative. (Supplied)
Arab News
JEDDAH: Jeddah Municipality and the National Entrepreneurship Initiative signed an agreement on Thursday that includes investment, development and governance.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Saleh Al-Turki, Secretary of the Municipality of Jeddah, and Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Alam, CEO of the Initiative.

The terms of the agreement focused on investment, community development, planning and urban development, as well as governance and informatics.

The initiative is considered to be an important tool for building bridges of cooperation between the government and the private sector, within the economic aspects of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Compensate passengers with special needs who are refused flights, Saudi carriers told

SPA
Compensate passengers with special needs who are refused flights, Saudi carriers told

RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has said air carriers in Saudi Arabia cannot refuse boarding passes to people with special needs after their tickets have been issued.
It stated that if carriers do not provide appropriate facilities, then passengers shall be entitled to compensation worth 200 percent of the value of their ticket, so long as their needs were disclosed prior to the booking’s completion.
It added that equipment required by passengers with special needs to conduct their lives could not count towards a baggage limit, that storing such equipment on board should come at no additional cost to the passenger, and that airports in the Kingdom had to provide additional resources, including crutches and wheelchairs, for passengers who needed them. Passengers should, however, notify airlines 48 hours in advance.
The statement comes as part of GACA’s commitment to introduce new executive regulations for customer rights, under the slogan “Your Rights are Protected.”

