Jeddah Municipality signs agreement to promote youth entrepreneurs

JEDDAH: Jeddah Municipality and the National Entrepreneurship Initiative signed an agreement on Thursday that includes investment, development and governance.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Saleh Al-Turki, Secretary of the Municipality of Jeddah, and Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Alam, CEO of the Initiative.

The terms of the agreement focused on investment, community development, planning and urban development, as well as governance and informatics.

The initiative is considered to be an important tool for building bridges of cooperation between the government and the private sector, within the economic aspects of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.