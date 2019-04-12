You are here

  • Home
  • Aspiring Saudi video game developers hope to make it big in Japan
﻿

Aspiring Saudi video game developers hope to make it big in Japan

1 / 2
2 / 2
The initiative aims to boost the exchange of gaming technologies and artistic knowledge, while enhancing the training and development of human resources. (Photos/Supplied)
Updated 12 April 2019
ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
0

Aspiring Saudi video game developers hope to make it big in Japan

  • Joint technology initiatives to broaden relationship between the two countries
  • The Saudi trainees will visit gaming companies to learn about Japanese games and the creative processes behind them
Updated 12 April 2019
ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
0

RIYADH: Saudi video game developers are taking part in a newly launched two-week training program in Japan to learn the latest tricks of the trade.
The special workshop was set up in the wake of the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Kingdom’s General Commission of Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and the Japanese Cooperation Center for the Middle East (JCCME) to broaden the relationship between the two countries.
The agreement aims to boost the exchange of gaming technologies and artistic knowledge, while enhancing the training and development of human resources.
The training program has been organized by the GCAM in collaboration with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, as well as Manga Productions, a Saudi digital animation and video game company and subsidiary of the Misk Foundation.
Manga Productions produces creative and positive content through video games, animations, and comics and plans to launch several animation and video game projects in the near future promoting innovative Saudi messages internationally.
The company has also been working on producing globally competitive creative animation movies and short series. It is currently preparing the launch of 2-D and 3-D animation movies, in partnership with established studios, which are expected to be screened on international TV channels and at cinemas in the next few years.
In collaboration with leading gaming developer, SNK, Manga Productions is making its mark in the growing gaming development sector.
The Japanese training workshop includes lectures on game planning and design skills delivered by a group of expert game makers, and presentations on the practical application of skills. The Saudi trainees will also visit gaming companies to learn about Japanese games and the creative processes behind them.
A statement by Manga Productions said: “Since 2017 we have been supporting the development of creative talents, animation programs, video games, and other programs.
“The programs that have been most popular among the aspiring game developers included a training workshop with Toei Animation, one of the most famous and oldest animation companies in the world, in which 11 Saudi students were sent to its studios in Japan, as well as our own Manga Art Lab that was launched earlier in 2019 for two months in Riyadh, where Manga Productions gathered experts in animation and comics (Manga) in collaboration with Misk Academy.”
A GCAM spokesperson said the training program would “teach Saudi innovators how to develop the skills needed to plan and create video games, while learning how to design and ultimately develop games.
“The aspiring Saudi game developers will work with fellow Japanese gaming students to collaborate in creating games using software engines.”
Along with being guided by some of Japan’s most established game developers, the training program will feature lecturers from Tokyo’s Nippon University.
Trainees will visit a number of gaming companies to get an insight into the practical application skills they learn, as well as acquiring techniques into how Japanese games are being developed.
Trainees will also visit television station, TV Tokyo, and the Bandai Namco Amusement VR Zone to learn about the latest virtual reality technology that is being developed in Japan.

Topics: Kingdom’s General Commission of Audiovisual Media (GCAM) Japanese Cooperation Center for the Middle East (JCCME)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi gamer crowned Ad Diriyah eSport champion
0
Offbeat
Saudi video gets one million hits in 10 days

Saudis urged to become stem cell donors

Stem cell transplantation is used to treat many life-threatening diseases such as leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 April 2019
SPA
0

Saudis urged to become stem cell donors

  • The doctor said it took two months to deliver the Saudi woman’s stem cells to the US patient
Updated 13 April 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: Saudis have been urged to join the stem cell register as there is a need for matching donors at home and abroad, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
In Saudi Arabia, 30 percent of adult patients and 60 percent of pediatrics’ patients cannot find a matching family donor, according to the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center.
Stem cell transplantation is used to treat many life-threatening diseases such as leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Dr. Firas Al-Freih, head of the stem cell donors’ register at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, said a young Saudi woman on the register had donated her cells to a patient in a US hospital.
The doctor said it took two months to deliver the Saudi woman’s stem cells to the US patient. The hospital ran tests for safety and to ensure she was a match. The process of collecting her stem cells took 30 minutes.
He stressed the importance of international cooperation in the field of stem cell exchange, as 24 Saudi patients had received donations from overseas thanks to a global bone marrow register.
He called on everyone to join the national stem cell donors register, saying it had contributed to finding matching donors for 37 Saudi patients in the Kingdom since launching in 2016.
Dr. Majed Al-Fayyad, executive supervisor general at the hospital, said that Saudi Arabia became part of the global bone marrow register at the start of 2019 and that there were 71,000 Saudis and residents on the Kingdom’s donors’ register.
He said the register had been receiving letters from international centers in the US, UK and Italy that specialized in stem cell transplants.
Al-Fayyad said the first instance of cooperation between the hospital and the American National Donor Marrow Program (NMDP) dated back to 2005.

Topics: Stem cell transplantation

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh conference to open new frontiers in stem cell research
0
Food & Health
KSA first in Arab world to have over 10,000 stem cell donors

Latest updates

Kim Jong Un says he’s open to another summit with Trump
0
Migrants break border gate, force their way into Mexico
0
Image of child crying at border wins World Press Photo award
0
Syria’s air defenses intercept missiles near city of Hama
0
Brazil’s Bolsonaro says Holocaust crimes can be forgiven
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.