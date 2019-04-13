You are here

  Brazil's Bolsonaro says Holocaust crimes can be forgiven
Brazil’s Bolsonaro says Holocaust crimes can be forgiven

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during inauguration ceremony of the new Education Minister Abraham Weintraub at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 9, 2019. (REUTERS)
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro believes the crimes of the Holocaust can be forgiven, but shouldn’t be forgotten.
The far-right leader made the comments Thursday night at a meeting with evangelical pastors in Rio de Janeiro. He was applauded by those who attended.
“We can forgive, but we cannot forget. That quote is mine. Those who forget their past are sentenced not to have a future,” Bolsonaro said, adding that actions are needed for the Holocaust not to be repeated.
On April 2, Bolsonaro visited the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During that visit, the Brazilian leader labelled Nazism a leftist ideology, a claim rejected by historians.
More than 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust.
Bolsonaro has ups and downs in his relationship with Brazil’s Jewish community.
In 1998, as federal deputy in Brazil’s Congress, he defended students at a military school in the southern city of Porto Alegre who voted for Adolf Hitler, among other figures, as the historic character they admired the most.
“They have to choose those who knew, in one way or another, how to impose order and discipline,” Bolsonaro said at the time, adding that he did not agree with the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime.
Official figures estimate the number of Jews in the South American country in about 120,000, corresponding to 0.06% of the population.

Accused priest list from diocese where abuse 1st made public

State Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery, center left, embraces Carolyn Fortney, who was sexually abused as a child by a Roman Catholic Priest, during a news conference at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (AP)
NEW ORLEANS: The US Catholic diocese where the first widely reported case of clergy sex abuse surfaced in the 1980s has released a list of 33 priests and four deacons credibly accused of molestation
The list released Friday by Louisiana’s Diocese of Lafayette identifies three priests who were convicted or pleaded guilty. The list gives each man’s birth and ordainment year, assignments, and status, such as whether he was removed from the clergy, resigned or both. Three were removed last year.
At least three names also were on another list released Thursday by the neighboring Lake Charles diocese, which was part of the Lafayette diocese until 1980.
The Lafayette diocese employed Gilbert Gauthe (goh-THAY), who pleaded guilty in 1985 to abusing 11 boys in the nation’s first high-profile sex abuse case.

