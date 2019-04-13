You are here

  • Home
  • Image of child crying at border wins World Press Photo award
﻿

Image of child crying at border wins World Press Photo award

In this file photo taken on June 12, 2018 a two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the US-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas. (AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
AP
0

Image of child crying at border wins World Press Photo award

  • Time magazine published Moore’s photo on its cover, producing anger over US President Donald Trump’s family separation program
Updated 29 sec ago
AP
0

AMSTERDAM: A photograph of a Honduran toddler crying as a US Border Patrol officer pats down the child’s mother in Texas was named as the prestigious World Press Photo of the Year at a ceremony Thursday evening.
Getty Images photographer John Moore’s winning image shows 2-year-old Yanela Sanchez and her mother, Sandra Sanchez, after they were taken into custody last June 12, and it fueled debate about tough Trump administration policies that included separating families detained at the US-Mexico border.
Time magazine published Moore’s photo on its cover, producing anger over US President Donald Trump’s family separation program. But Yanela’s father later told the British newspaper Daily Mail that his daughter wasn’t removed from her mother and the two were detained together.
Time stood by its use of the image, saying it captured “the stakes of this moment.”
“I think that this image touched many people’s hearts as it did mine because it humanized a larger story.” Moore said in a statement released by the context organizers.
The image also won first prize in the “spot news singles” category as awards were announced for this year’s contest, which drew 78,801 photographs by 4,738 photographers.
“It immediately tells you so much about the story. And at the same time, it really makes you feel so connected to it,” jury member and photojournalist Alice Martins said in a statement about Moore’s photo. “This picture shows a different kind of violence that is psychological.”
Photos of the migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border also won a new award in this year’s contest — World Press Photo Story of the Year. Pieter Ten Hoopen of Agence Vu/Civilian Act, was honored for a series of pictures depicting migrants in a caravan heading toward the border.
“I wanted to focus on the human aspects, on relations between the people and how they handle it,” Ten Hoopen said.
Moore and Ten Hoopen each won 10,000 euros ($11,268).
Among other winners, the “contemporary issues singles” category was won by Diana Markosian of Magnum Photos for an image of a Cuban girl called Pura being driven around her neighborhood in Havana in a pink 1950s convertible to celebrate her 15th birthday.
Olivia Harris won the “contemporary issues stories” category for a series called “Blessed Be the Fruit: Ireland’s Struggle to Overturn Anti-Abortion Laws.”
Another Getty Images photographer, Brent Stirton, won the “environment singles” category with a photo of Petronella Chigumbura, a member of an all-female anti-poaching unit in Zimbabwe. A series of images by Marco Gualazzini of Contrasto highlighting the crisis surrounding the drying up of Lake Chad won first prize in the “environment stories” category.
Lorenzo Tugnoli, of Contrasto, for The Washington Post won “general news stories” with images of the war in Yemen.
John T. Pedersen won “sports singles” for his image of boxer Moreen Ajambo training at a boxing club in Katanga, a large slum settlement in Kampala, Uganda.

Related

0
Media
‘Hitler would have loved social media’: Disney CEO
0
Media
WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is being spied on in Ecuadorean embassy

‘Hitler would have loved social media’: Disney CEO

Updated 12 April 2019
AFP
0

‘Hitler would have loved social media’: Disney CEO

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger urges US politicians to reject hate in the run up to the 2020 election
  • Says Adolf Hitler would have exploited social media as a tool to spread extremist propaganda
Updated 12 April 2019
AFP
0

LOS ANGELES: Disney CEO Bob Iger on Thursday called upon US politicians to reject hate in the run up to the 2020 election — and claimed that Adolf Hitler would have “loved social media” as a tool to spread extremist propaganda.
“Hate and anger are dragging us toward an abyss,” he said at a dinner organized by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization. “Our politics, in particular, are now dominated by contempt.”
“Hitler would have loved social media,” he added. “It’s the most powerful marketing tool an extremist could ever hope for.”
“At its worst, social media allows evil to prey on troubled minds and lost souls,” he said.
With a fierce campaign for the 2020 US presidential election expected in the coming months, Iger also stressed that it is “possible to argue policy without attacking people.”
“I want to hear a pitch that isn’t grounded in contempt of others,” he said.
“I want to see a vision big enough to include everyone.”

Topics: social media Adolf Hitler hate speech Bob Iger

Related

0
Media
Britain plans social media regulation to battle harmful content
0
Media
New Australian laws could see social media execs jailed over terror images

Latest updates

Image of child crying at border wins World Press Photo award
0
Explosions heard in the countryside near Syrian city of Hama — state tv 
0
Brazil’s Bolsonaro says Holocaust crimes can be forgiven
0
Accused priest list from diocese where abuse 1st made public
0
Saudis urged to become stem cell donors
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.