Dutch doctor 'fathered 49 children' in IVF scandal

In this Oct. 11, 2013, file photo, Embryologist Rick Slifkin demonstrates fertilization techniques on a nonviable embryo at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York, in New York. (AP)
THE HAGUE: A deceased Dutch doctor mired in a fertility scandal fathered at least 49 children, an organization representing parents and children born through IVF at his now-closed clinic said Friday.
Jan Karbaat, who died in 2017, is the direct father of 49 children born after women visited his Rotterdam clinic where he used his own sperm instead of from a chosen donor to inseminate them, Defense for Children said.
Results of DNA tests conducted Friday morning at a hospital in the southeaster city of Nijmegen “showed that 49 children in the case are direct descendants of the late Karbaat,” the organization said in a statement.
“The results confirm serious suspicions that Karbaat used his own sperm at his clinic,” Defense for Children added.
The controversial case came became public after a Dutch court ruled in February that the results of Karbaat’s DNA test should be made available to parents and children to conduct their own comparisons.
Before his death, Karbaat reportedly admitted to having fathered about 60 children in his time at the discredited clinic which closed in 2009 amid reports of irregularities.
The group of suspected “Karbaat children” dragged his family to court to force them to release Karbaat’s DNA profile, which was kept behind locked away in a safe.
The plaintiff’s lawyer previously told doctors that children for instance had brown eyes, while a sperm donor was supposedly blue-eyed, or that another male client physically resembled the doctor.
The Karbaat family’s lawyers in turn argued that their clients’ right to privacy had to be respected.
“However, with the judges agreeing to the paternity test, the judge placed the children’s rights above those of Karbaat and his family,” Defense for Children adviser Iara de Witte said.
“Now, after years of uncertainty the plaintiffs can finally close a chapter and start processing the fact that they are one of Karbaat’s many descendants,” De Witte said.

Gaza amputees tackle trauma with football

A Palestinian amputee using crutches participates in a football training overseen by Irish coach Simon Baker, general secretary of the European Amputee Football Federation, Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on April 11, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 18 min 19 sec ago
AFP
0

Gaza amputees tackle trauma with football

  • Gaza’s first football team for amputees pre-dates the protests, with most players either born disabled or losing limbs in the three wars between Israel and Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas
Updated 18 min 19 sec ago
AFP
0

DEIR EL-BALAH, Palestinian Territories: When 12-year-old Abdel Rahman Nofel was shot in the leg near the Gaza border, he thought he would never play football again.
But on an artificial pitch in the coastal enclave, the young amputee controlled the ball, leaned heavily on his crutches and took a shot.
He is one of dozens of players preparing for kick-off Saturday in Gaza’s first football tournament for amputees.
More than 6,500 people have been shot by Israeli forces during a year of weekly mass protests along the Gaza border, according to Palestinian figures.
More than 125 have had amputations and many others are permanently disabled.
Nofel, the youngest in his team, said he was shot during a kick-about near where protesters were clashing with Israeli forces.
He was transferred to the occupied West Bank for treatment and eventually given an artificial limb.
“I hadn’t thought of playing again,” he said.
But his father received a phone call from a member of the team.
“They told him there’s a match for people with amputations,” Nofel said.
Gaza’s first football team for amputees pre-dates the protests, with most players either born disabled or losing limbs in the three wars between Israel and Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas.
But interest has grown strongly since the start of the protests.
Protesters launched weekly rallies in March 2018 demanding Israel lift its crippling blockade of Gaza and allow refugees to return to homes their families fled in the late 1940s as the Jewish state was born.
Some have burned tires and thrown rocks and explosive devices at Israeli forces, who have responded with live ammunition.
At least 264 Palestinians have been killed, along with two Israeli soldiers.
Israel has been widely criticized for what rights groups say is a heavy-handed response.
Simon Baker, head of the European Amputee Football Federation who was visiting Gaza to train the six teams taking part in Saturday’s tournament, said he aimed to keep politics out of his work.
“None of these players have talked about what happened to them and I haven’t asked them, because we are here to play football,” he said.
Baker, who himself lost a leg in a building site accident, said sport can help sufferers of trauma to recover.
“Any sport... is a great way to rehabilitate people and get people back into society,” he told AFP.
“Just because you have lost your leg, it doesn’t mean you are disabled, it doesn’t mean you are useless.”
He was sweating after hours of training in the spring sunshine ahead of the event, backed by the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Israel has maintained a crippling blockade of Gaza for more than a decade, arguing it is necessary to isolate Hamas.
Critics say it amounts to collective punishment of the strip’s two million residents.
Coach Khaled Al-Mabhooh, 32, said he was angered by the number of people injured in the protests.
Officials say the teams suffer from limited resources, including a shortage of high-quality crutches and a lack of sports fields in cramped Gaza.
But despite that, 27-year-old team captain Naji Naji, wounded during 2007 clashes, said participation had grown from a few players to six teams across Gaza.
“We are building a miracle,” he said.

