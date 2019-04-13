You are here

  • Home
  • Election ads urge Finns ‘think for yourself’ amid fake news fears
﻿

Election ads urge Finns ‘think for yourself’ amid fake news fears

The chairman of the Finns Party and parliament member candidate Jussi Halla-aho (left) speaks with a woman while campaigning for parliamentary elections on the Narinkkatori Square in Helsinki, Finland, on April 12, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 48 min 58 sec ago
AFP
0

Election ads urge Finns ‘think for yourself’ amid fake news fears

  • The idea of fake news and trolls is to radicalize people and mobilize them to act in a way that the Kremlin would want them to act — many people have become radicalized and spread those messages
Updated 48 min 58 sec ago
AFP
0
HELSINKI: Ahead of elections in Finland on Sunday, officials have launched a publicity campaign to warn against fake news and disinformation amid fears that outside bodies may try to influence how Finns vote.
Authorities in the Nordic EU country of 5.5 million people, which shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) land border with Russia, have for years been alert to the threat of attempts to sway Finnish public opinion through propaganda, particularly that attacking the European Union and NATO.
Experts and ministers in non-NATO Finland have said much of the disinformation appears to link back to the Kremlin, which is believed to use the tactic to further its own political aims abroad.
Under the slogan “Finland has the world’s best elections — think about why,” the series of government-commissioned TV, radio and online adverts features prominent Finns encouraging voters to think independently and make up their own mind.
The stars of the campaign include a former president’s widow, a video blogger and the national basketball team coach.
It also seeks to reassure the public that the results of Sunday’s general election, as well as the European parliament elections in May, will be trustworthy and free from meddling.
“We don’t use electronic voting machines or Internet voting,” says one of the figures in the adverts, adding that the electoral system is “not easy or even possible to manipulate.”
In 2017, the justice ministry shelved plans to set up an online voting system over hacking and security fears.
Just days before the vote, Finnish police said they were investigating a denial-of-service attack against a website set up to report the election results, but explained the site had nothing to do with voting or vote counting and that incidents of this kind were common against public services.
“Officials are prepared for this sort of suspected cybercrime around election time,” detective inspector Marko Leponen said in a statement.

The justice ministry’s Director of Electoral Administration, Arto Jaaskelainen, told AFP that officials do not expect widescale interference in Finland’s forthcoming elections.
“We knew that there had been some cases of electoral interference, for example in the elections in Sweden last September, and also in the elections in France and the Netherlands,” Jaaskelainen said.
“Our goal has been to take this issue to the public so that voters and parties and candidates could be prepared that this is possible,” he said.
Alongside the media campaign, officials have offered anti-disinformation training to political parties and candidates, helping them to recognize and report suspected disinformation incidents, as well as to improve their own cybersecurity.
“The situation right now is quite good. We have seen no interference on a large scale,” Jaaskelainen said.
“We have one Nordic far-right group who have (distributed) some material which might be considered as interference but that was quite small.”
Jaaskelainen believes citizens in Finland are generally critical toward news on social media, thanks in part to high education levels.

However, Jessikka Aro, a Finnish journalist who specializes in investigating Russian-backed disinformation, says Kremlin campaigns underway for a long time have already been successful in steering public opinion in Finland and elsewhere.
“The idea of fake news and trolls is to radicalize people and mobilize them to act in a way that the Kremlin would want them to act — many people have become radicalized and spread those messages further,” Aro told AFP.
“Current themes in Finland being promoted by the trolls are a lot of mistrust spread about the EU, and the idea of Finland separating from the EU, and ongoing fake news concerning the crimes of some asylum seekers,” Aro said.
“We are seeing here in Finland at the moment, for example, fake news sites which are very extremist and which portray all asylum seekers as criminals,” she said.
A series of highly publicized alleged sexual assaults by migrants came to the fore in Finland in December, swiftly followed by a sharp rise in popularity of the far-right Finns Party, who campaign on a hard-line anti-immigration ticket.
Opinion polls ahead of the election suggest the Finns Party are now the second or third most popular in Finland, pushing the prime minister’s Center Party into fourth place.
Foreign-born people represent just over six percent of Finland’s population, making the country one of the most homogenous in western Europe.
Countering so-called hybrid warfare — attempts by states or other organizations to secretly undermine another country’s democratic institutions — has been a Finnish government priority, not least since 2013 when the foreign ministry discovered it had been the target of a cyberattack which had gone undetected for up to four years.
In 2017 Helsinki began hosting the NATO-backed Center of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats, an institute conducting research and training for its members, which include many EU countries as well as the US and Canada.

Image of child crying at border wins World Press Photo award

In this file photo taken on June 12, 2018 a two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the US-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas. (AFP)
Updated 13 April 2019
AP
0

Image of child crying at border wins World Press Photo award

  • Time magazine published Moore’s photo on its cover, producing anger over US President Donald Trump’s family separation program
Updated 13 April 2019
AP
0

AMSTERDAM: A photograph of a Honduran toddler crying as a US Border Patrol officer pats down the child’s mother in Texas was named as the prestigious World Press Photo of the Year at a ceremony Thursday evening.
Getty Images photographer John Moore’s winning image shows 2-year-old Yanela Sanchez and her mother, Sandra Sanchez, after they were taken into custody last June 12, and it fueled debate about tough Trump administration policies that included separating families detained at the US-Mexico border.
Time magazine published Moore’s photo on its cover, producing anger over US President Donald Trump’s family separation program. But Yanela’s father later told the British newspaper Daily Mail that his daughter wasn’t removed from her mother and the two were detained together.
Time stood by its use of the image, saying it captured “the stakes of this moment.”
“I think that this image touched many people’s hearts as it did mine because it humanized a larger story.” Moore said in a statement released by the context organizers.
The image also won first prize in the “spot news singles” category as awards were announced for this year’s contest, which drew 78,801 photographs by 4,738 photographers.
“It immediately tells you so much about the story. And at the same time, it really makes you feel so connected to it,” jury member and photojournalist Alice Martins said in a statement about Moore’s photo. “This picture shows a different kind of violence that is psychological.”
Photos of the migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border also won a new award in this year’s contest — World Press Photo Story of the Year. Pieter Ten Hoopen of Agence Vu/Civilian Act, was honored for a series of pictures depicting migrants in a caravan heading toward the border.
“I wanted to focus on the human aspects, on relations between the people and how they handle it,” Ten Hoopen said.
Moore and Ten Hoopen each won 10,000 euros ($11,268).
Among other winners, the “contemporary issues singles” category was won by Diana Markosian of Magnum Photos for an image of a Cuban girl called Pura being driven around her neighborhood in Havana in a pink 1950s convertible to celebrate her 15th birthday.
Olivia Harris won the “contemporary issues stories” category for a series called “Blessed Be the Fruit: Ireland’s Struggle to Overturn Anti-Abortion Laws.”
Another Getty Images photographer, Brent Stirton, won the “environment singles” category with a photo of Petronella Chigumbura, a member of an all-female anti-poaching unit in Zimbabwe. A series of images by Marco Gualazzini of Contrasto highlighting the crisis surrounding the drying up of Lake Chad won first prize in the “environment stories” category.
Lorenzo Tugnoli, of Contrasto, for The Washington Post won “general news stories” with images of the war in Yemen.
John T. Pedersen won “sports singles” for his image of boxer Moreen Ajambo training at a boxing club in Katanga, a large slum settlement in Kampala, Uganda.

Topics: WikiLeaks Julian Assange

Related

0
Media
‘Hitler would have loved social media’: Disney CEO
0
Media
WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is being spied on in Ecuadorean embassy

Latest updates

Cyclone Idai damages estimated at $2 billion: World Bank
0
Election ads urge Finns ‘think for yourself’ amid fake news fears
0
Phoenix man accused of killing 4, including wife and 2 kids
0
Dutch doctor ‘fathered 49 children’ in IVF scandal
0
India hopes to avoid US sanctions over Russian missile deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.