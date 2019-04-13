Disney drops trailer of newest ‘Star Wars’ film

You are here

Set to hit the theaters in December, the film will complete the trilogy that includes “The Force Awakens” (2015) and “The Last Jedi” (2017). (AP)
DUBAI: Disney just released the trailer of its newest installment in the “Star Wars” franchise, finally revealing its name – “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Director J.J. Abrams and production house Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced the exciting news to an enthusiastic crowd at a fan event in Chicago, where the film’s stars were also in attendance.

The 2-minute trailer features Ray, the trilogy’s heroin, as she fulfills her own legend – presumably the film’s central theme, as the voice of Luke Skywalker uttered the lines in the background: “We’ve passed on all we know. A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight.”

Set to hit the theaters in December, the film will complete the trilogy that includes “The Force Awakens” (2015) and “The Last Jedi” (2017).

Perhaps one of the most awaited moments in the upcoming film is the return of a few iconic characters including Lando Calrissian and Leia Organa, whose character will be portrayed through older refurbished shots of the late Carrie Fisher who died in 2016.

In this Oct. 11, 2013, file photo, Embryologist Rick Slifkin demonstrates fertilization techniques on a nonviable embryo at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York, in New York. (AP)
THE HAGUE: A deceased Dutch doctor mired in a fertility scandal fathered at least 49 children, an organization representing parents and children born through IVF at his now-closed clinic said Friday.
Jan Karbaat, who died in 2017, is the direct father of 49 children born after women visited his Rotterdam clinic where he used his own sperm instead of from a chosen donor to inseminate them, Defense for Children said.
Results of DNA tests conducted Friday morning at a hospital in the southeaster city of Nijmegen “showed that 49 children in the case are direct descendants of the late Karbaat,” the organization said in a statement.
“The results confirm serious suspicions that Karbaat used his own sperm at his clinic,” Defense for Children added.
The controversial case came became public after a Dutch court ruled in February that the results of Karbaat’s DNA test should be made available to parents and children to conduct their own comparisons.
Before his death, Karbaat reportedly admitted to having fathered about 60 children in his time at the discredited clinic which closed in 2009 amid reports of irregularities.
The group of suspected “Karbaat children” dragged his family to court to force them to release Karbaat’s DNA profile, which was kept behind locked away in a safe.
The plaintiff’s lawyer previously told doctors that children for instance had brown eyes, while a sperm donor was supposedly blue-eyed, or that another male client physically resembled the doctor.
The Karbaat family’s lawyers in turn argued that their clients’ right to privacy had to be respected.
“However, with the judges agreeing to the paternity test, the judge placed the children’s rights above those of Karbaat and his family,” Defense for Children adviser Iara de Witte said.
“Now, after years of uncertainty the plaintiffs can finally close a chapter and start processing the fact that they are one of Karbaat’s many descendants,” De Witte said.

