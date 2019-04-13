You are here

Sudan activists: 'Regime' kills 16 after Al-Bashir's ouster

Protesters were calling for the creation of a civilian government. (AFP/File)
Updated 13 April 2019
AP
Sudan activists: ‘Regime’ kills 16 after Al-Bashir’s ouster

  • The Sudan Doctors Committee said the people were killed by regime forces and its shadow militia
  • Sudanese police said at least 20 people were injured during the demonstrations
Updated 13 April 2019
AP
CAIRO: Sudanese activists say 16 people, including a soldier, have been killed since the military forced President Omar Al-Bashir from power on Thursday following months of protests.
The Sudan Doctors Committee, an affiliate of the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has been spearheading the protests, said Saturday that 13 people were shot dead on Thursday and three others, including the soldier, were killed Friday. It says they died “at the hands of regime forces and its shadow militias.”
Sudanese police said late Friday that the 16 were killed by “stray bullets,” and that at least 20 people were wounded at rallies and sit-ins across the country.
Activists have welcomed Al-Bashir’s ouster while calling for a swift transition to a civilian government, with many fearing the military intends to retain power.

Bangladeshi family remembers mother honored by UAE

Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
Bangladeshi family remembers mother honored by UAE

  • Sufia Akhter Jusna died saving two boys in her care from drowning
  • In honor of Sufia, the UAE-based charity Dubai Cares has funded the construction of a school in her name
Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
DHAKA: Khurshid Alam, 55, was watering the orchard in his backyard on Oct. 25, 2014 when he received news of the sudden death of his wife, Sufia Akhter Jusna, in the UAE.

Sufia, 46, was a mother of six and her family’s sole breadwinner due to her husband suffering from a medical condition. She had been working in Dubai as a carer for two young boys, aged six and ten. On Oct. 24, whilst at the beach, the pair were dragged out to sea by a strong current. Sufia swam to their rescue, but drowned in the process.

“I fainted upon receiving the news and laid unconscious for hours. She was about to complete her job in Dubai and return home soon,” Khurshid said.

“She went to Dubai to make ends meet as I couldn’t do any tough work due to chronic asthma. My wife always dreamed of a brick-built house instead of a tin-sheet house. During our last conversation, just two days before her death, she said she had saved enough money to build it.”

Bangladeshi caregiver Sufia Akhter Jusna. 

Sufia’s body was flown from Dubai a week later, and she was laid to rest in her native village of Dharmapasha in Sunamgonj, 194 km from the capital Dhaka.

On April 9, her sacrifice was recognized by the UAE in a ceremony held at its embassy in Bangladesh. 

Ambassador Saed Mohammed Al-Mheiri presented a medal of honor to Sufia’s family, as well as compensation of $5,500.

Al-Mheiri said: “We express our deepest gratitude for her sacrifice, and the UAE will always support bereaved families.”

A school in Sufia’s name in Sunamgonj was also approved, which, though still under construction, is already teaching pupils. Funded by the UAE-based charity Dubai Cares, the initiative came at the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, and is being overseen by the UAE Embassy in Dhaka.

Sufia and Khurshid’s eldest daughter, Luva, said: “Everything suddenly changed for our family after the sad demise of my mother. My father now has to struggle very hard to provide for my five teenage siblings.

“The loss is profound, but I am proud of my mother, who never thought twice about saving those boys, in whom she saw a reflection of her own children.”

