Model Shanina Shaik kicks off Coachella in style

DUBAI: Model Shanina Shaik kicked off the Coachella music festival in style on Friday night and took to Instagram to show off a closet full of looks from the California-based mega event.

The runway beauty, whose father is Saudi-Pakistani and mother is Lithuanian-Australian, partied in a yellow slip dress paired with knee-high white boots and showed off a red jumpsuit — complete with a peekaboo cutout — in another snap.

The 28-year-old donned a silky, polka-dotted number for her third look and we are sure there will be many more outfit changes to come as she takes in the festival.

The desert music festival in California attracts fans from around the world who come prepared with suitcases full of bohemian-chic style. The event has become as famous for its fashion as its glittering lineup of performers and the who’s who of the film and music industries attend in their most fantastical outfits — think fringe, feathers and face paint.

The two-weekend festival in Southern California, running from April 12 to April 14 and from April 19 to April 21, include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae. Other performers this year include 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo and Weezer, the Associated Press reported.

Solange Knowles was set to take to the stage this year, but her performance fell through at the last minute.

The festival’s official Twitter account posted the news Sunday, writing: “Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival.”

Last year, Solange’s big sister Beyonce headlined Coachella, giving a historic performance that has been documented in a new Netflix film, “Homecoming.”

Set to be released on Netflix on April 17, the documentary centers on her earth-shaking headliner performance and will show an “intimate, in-depth look” at the performance preparations, Netflix said, showing “the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”

The 2018 highly acclaimed show, which celebrated the lineage of black music primarily in the American South, saw Beyonce perform for nearly two hours with a number of guest appearances including from Solange and her former bandmates from the group Destiny’s Child.

Fast forward to 2019 and critics are eagerly waiting for Ariana Grande’s performance on Sunday as she’s just the fourth solo woman to headline the festival — and the youngest artist ever to nab the coveted spot.

